At the main train station in Darmstadt there is a sign that welcomes arrivals with the following words: “Darmstadt is the birthplace of numerous inventions that have changed our daily lives.” Whether the project that Professor Bernd Epple, head of the Institute for Energy Systems and Energy Technology at the TU Darmstadt, is working on with his colleagues is an invention that will change people’s daily lives – the rather sober professor would probably choose more reserved wording – is an open question. But it can probably be said without exaggeration that it is one of the questions that will affect the future of humanity and also the future of industry. In the CARMEN project, which is being led by the TU Darmstadt, carbon dioxide capture is being tested under real conditions.