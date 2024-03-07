Since Hamas carried out the massacre on October 7th, exactly five months ago, dozens of countries have expressed support for Israel in its offensive in the Gaza Strip to defeat the terrorist group, while others have condemned Tel Aviv's actions in neighboring territory, even accusing the country of “genocide”, as did the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

One of the countries that draws attention for its “solidarity” with the Israeli cause is India, due to its history of defending the Palestinians. A few decades ago, the Asian country even had a postage stamp representing the Indian and Palestinian flags raised side by side, accompanied by the words “solidarity with the Palestinian people”, which highlights a radical change in positioning over the years on the part of from New Delhi.

In November last year, a month after the terrorist attack on Israeli soil, the BRICS (a group led by Brazil, China, South Africa, India and Russia) informally agreed during a meeting to condemn the offensive in Gaza. But at the time, India opted for a softer approach, focusing on criticizing the Hamas attack, the real cause of the regional conflict.

This position earned the Asian country a lot of internal criticism, given that a large part of its population still defends the Palestinian people and, therefore, condemned Israel's defense.

Indian alignment with the Arab people strengthened mainly from the 1920s onwards, when the leaders of the Indian nationalist movement joined the Palestinians to fight against the British. Years later, in 1947, India would reject the creation of Israel during the vote on the two-state plan at the United Nations General Assembly, recognizing it as an independent territory only three years later, in 1950.

In the 1980s, the Asian country was the first non-Arab country to “recognize” Palestine as a State and continued its support for the bloc of Arab countries in defending the Palestinians' right to a sovereign territory. In the years that followed, New Delhi tried to remain “neutral” in its foreign policy towards Israel.

However, this scenario has changed in recent years, since the Indian government approached Tel Aviv and began a period of diplomatic and commercial alignment with the country, despite its many cultural and political differences. Diplomatic recognition between the nations officially took place in 1992, but this rapprochement has become more evident in the last decade.

According to reports from diplomatic sources to the international press, the dispute between the two countries for a long time involved issues related to British colonization, however, as India began to “look” more towards the West, at the end of the Cold War, reasons for distancing have become less important than New Delhi's new interests.

Navtej Sarna, who served as India's ambassador to the United States and Israel, told The Washington Post that as India became embroiled in border conflicts with Pakistan and China, it became increasingly important to supply weapons for the country. With this, Israel emerged as a strong ally by sending drones, radars and missile systems to Asia.

Furthermore, the technological market was another relevant point in bringing the two countries closer together, according to the former ambassador.

Given India's needs, Israel also considered the country a valuable customer for obtaining military and surveillance equipment. “The United States was concerned about Israel's military relationship with China and pressured Israel to divert its military trade to other countries,” Blarel explained. The military relationship then grew, making India Israel's main arms customer.

An obvious milestone in this change in position was the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Israel, when Narendra Modi met with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, in 2017.

Since then, there has been a strong rapprochement between the two nations. In September last year, the countries signed a new “economic corridor” linking India to Israel with rail, gas pipeline and data components. This project is also intended to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Commercial ties have advanced, especially with the growing presence of Indian software companies in Israel. And despite some disagreements on specific aspects, the States negotiate a free trade agreement (FTA).

Political analysts also point out that there are similarities between Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party in Israel and Modi's Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), another factor to be taken into account when strengthening relations.

India's participation since 2017 in the informal Quad military alliance, formed by the US, Australia and Japan, also further indicates New Delhi's inclination towards the West.

As India strives to establish its global economic and political influence as an emerging power, relations with the US and Israel have become even more strategic.