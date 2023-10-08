Of Cristina Marrone

Athletes are all over trained and the difference in maintaining high performance and avoiding overtaining is the ability to rest, now an integral part of training. Saunas, ice baths, dry floating and mindfulness are the most used techniques

The sporting performances of professional athletes require increasingly greater physical and mental commitment. The competitive calendar gives no respite, the pace is increasingly tight and this applies to many sports: in football, between championships and cups, the matches are increasingly closer together; in basketball there are around 90 matches between Italy and Europe per season; tennis players travel from one part of the globe to the other practically without respite, chasing the ATP rankings. The professional athletes are all hyper-trained but the work overloadphysical and mental can lead to a progressive reduction in performance. L‘overtraining is around the corner, which is why today, more and more, physical and mental recovery is considered an integral part of training. Also because, it is now known, overdoing training without having completed recovery significantly increases the risk of injury.

Increasingly long-lived athletes Today the athlete is like a car – he comments Gianfranco Beltrami , vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation – if you use it well, if you have the scheduled servicing done, if you don’t rev it too much and fill the tank with the best petrol it will last longer. In fact, there are more and more athletes who compete at the highest levels well beyond the classic age of retirement. Novak Dokovic at the age of 36 he won the last US Open, fighting against guys 15 years younger; Gigi Buffon he retired from his amazing career as a goalkeeper last August, at the age of 45. Kazuyoshi Miura, the eternal striker of the Land of the Rising Sun, at 56 years old, the oldest active footballer in the history of professional football (he plays as a striker in Portugal). There are certainly athletes genetically predisposed to be more long-lived, but the training techniquesL’pay attention to nutritionthe greater knowledge on the physiology of athletes and the great importance given to recovery after intense effort are leading to extend the careers of many athletes. See also Covid in Italy, 96,365 new cases and 197 deaths. Rate at 15%; today's bulletin

The importance of sleep Today we also know better the ways to recover after intense effort. I know that the sleep extremely important for the performance of an athlete because during night rest growth hormone is released, which is essential for muscle growth and maintenance of muscle mass. D

Sleeping well and sufficiently is a strategy for maintaining high athletic performance even when, with age, the body secretes a smaller quantity of growth hormone. Without adequate recovery, a decline in performance is inevitable. Virtually all coaches underline how keeping the same routine as much as possible helps with rest and recovery, fundamental elements for activating the regeneration and reconstruction processes in view of a new effort. Recovery and rest are part of my training emphasizes Federico Pellegrino, 33 years old, Olympic medalist in cross-country skiing. After my morning workout I always take a nap. I recharge with the sauna: I always dedicate 2-3 14-minute cycles a week and then I immerse myself in an ice-cold tub. These are practices that have also helped my immune system a lot: I haven’t even had a cold when I compete for years.

Heart rate variability Professional athletes are not always able to guarantee themselves the right amount of rest due to the frenetic pace of the competitive season. For this reason they are increasingly looking for new supports to guarantee the right physical and mental recovery. Today there are technologies to monitor the heart rate variability

, what a symptom of overtraining. Furthermore, professional athletes often carry out specific blood tests and checks, with tests to evaluate the aerobic threshold, the anaerobic threshold, strength tests which guide the trainer in determining the most correct workloads which, in addition to giving better performance, limit injuries too

Cryotherapy Ice baths or the more current cryotherapies or cryosaunas are some of the most used methods after a competition or training since, based on clinical experience (studies are in fact still limited) they reduce muscle pain and edema and can help athletes recover more quickly, also combating inflammation.

There cryochamber a cabin with cooled walls liquid nitrogeninside which the temperatures vary between -110 and -130 and where you enter with your whole body. There cryosauna instead a circular cabin, always cooled with liquid nitrogen, where the head remains outside and only the body exposed to temperatures that can reach -180. In such extreme conditions the defense mechanism triggered to counteract the cold stimulates blood circulation, the endocrine system, the immune system and the central nervous system with anti-inflammatory, analgesic, pain-relieving, anti-metabolic and antidepressant properties. The treatment can last a maximum of three minutes and is very impactful for the person. See also Covid Campania, data and infections of 4 February

New generation cold therapies A less traumatic and more gradual approach to the cold is now possible with new technology: Zerobody cryoa bed where the body is immersed in water brought to 4-6 degrees with a refrigeration mechanism (the temperature is adjustable) without coming into contact with water thanks to a membrane that separates the body from the water. The treatment, which is done by clothes, can last three to eight minutes, depending on the objectives one sets, and the benefits would be comparable to those of traditional cryotherapies. While with liquid nitrogen cryo we expose ourselves to -100C, a temperature that evolutionarily outside the range of response of the thermoreceptors on the skin, the 4 are instead a temperature that is within their sensitivity and the body activates its defenses, for this reason a physiologically more powerful temperature: the body’s defenses are not overwhelmed like at -100, and it is also easy for precise shivering to be activated Matteo Cerrineurophysiologist and associate professor of physiology at the Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences of the University of Bologna.

The cold also activates the sympathetic nervous system In general, the cold determines the release of norepinephrine by the neurons of the sympathetic nervous system, with different consequences: skin vasoconstriction, increased cardiac outputfrom the heat production by brown adipose tissueof the production of thyroid hormone. With the activation of sympathetic nervous system

increases vigilance, the intensity of wakefulness is stronger, says Cerri again. And that’s why the cot Zerobody cryo it is also used in some cases before the race as he explains Francesco Cuzzolin, athletic trainer of Olimpia basketball in Milan: Some of our athletes use the cold bed at 4 an hour and a half before a competition or training to activate vigilance and attention. They do it too pilots to be ready for reactivity tennis players to absorb jet leg after a long flight and reactivate the energy. Cerri is in favor of this alternative option of cold therapy because in fact exposing yourself to low temperatures can prolong your performance, with a very interesting mechanism: We know that the fatigue signal – explains the neurophysiologist – is linked to the temperature of the brain. Simply put, when the temperature rises too much the brain communicates a sensation to the body tirednesssignaling that you are not ready to continue physical activity. By exposing yourself to the cold, however, the starting body temperature lowers from 37 to 35-35.5 and it takes longer to reach the critical temperature of fatigue and so the performance is lengthen. See also Dubai: Stem Cell Banking Cost Comparisons

Cold-hot post race To recover from intense effort and recover from fatigue, the sauna, even among amateur athletes. In addition to the classic Finnish sauna have caught on infrared saunas which stimulate blood circulation by relaxing the muscles. Also in this case you enter the cabin dressed, the temperature of 35 degrees warms up (especially the back) but it doesn’t make you sweat for this reason it is a widely used technique also in the approach phase to competitions, because the muscles warm up without expending energy. Another innovative format after recovering another bed, this time warm, Zero Body Dry Float which allows you to float suspended on over 400 liters of hot water while remaining dry thanks to a protective membrane. In this way, athletes relax and have the opportunity to listen to relaxing music or follow mindfulness techniques. Warm and relaxing activate the parasympathetic nervous system (heart rate slows, blood pressure drops) stress and anxiety are reduced and improves the quality of sleep for many. In a small study that investigated the effects of Zero Body Dry Float it emerged that after 45 minutes of floating mood improved but reaction times worsened, which is why it is not recommended before a race: the relaxation effect can slow down reactivity. However, each athlete finds his own personal “protocol” for recovery and approach to competition – he concludes Daniele Magagninspokesperson for FC Sudtirol of Bolzano – and the higher the competitive level, the more the athletes pay attention to these phases, which do not necessarily have to be the same for everyone.