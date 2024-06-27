Home page politics

From: Jana Staebener

From now on, migrants can more easily obtain German citizenship. Two women who are affected by this explain what this means for them.

People who have immigrated to Germany will be able to obtain German citizenship more quickly in the future. Reform of citizenship lawwhich comes into force on Thursday (27 June). Naturalisation will now be possible after five years instead of the previous eight, and in cases of “special integration achievements” even after three years.

Dual citizenship is also permitted. Former guest or contract workers in the GDR only have to prove oral German language skills in order to naturalize and no longer have to take a naturalization test.

New citizenship law gives more people “right to naturalization”

With the entry into force of the new citizenship law, the traffic light coalition (SPD, Greens, FDP) has realized one of its central goals in migration policy. SPD Bundestag member Hakan Demir speaks of a “good day for our democracy” because more people “are entitled to naturalization and equal democratic participation.”

But how do these people, who have been on a “Hopeless” path to German citizenship took the step?

Why the reform of citizenship law “just doesn’t achieve anything”

Karen, a teacher from Brazil, has been living in Germany for over ten years. She still does not have German citizenship. “It’s great that the waiting time for naturalization is now being shortened, but that’s no use if there aren’t enough employees to process applications for citizenship,” says the 29-year-old. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA.

She has long since formally fulfilled all the criteria for German citizenship. However, she cannot apply for it because the immigration authorities keep extending her fictitious certificate* instead of issuing her a residence permit. “They are simply overwhelmed at the immigration authorities,” says Karen.

“The ball is now in the states’ court,” says Demir. “We now have one of the most modern naturalization laws in the world – but we also need the most modern administration.” Long procedures would continue to “deter” and “discourage,” which is why “all states and municipalities must ensure that the duration of procedures is significantly reduced through digitalization and more staff.”

*A fictitious certificate is a type of temporary right of residence. Foreigners in Germany use it to prove that they have submitted an application to the authorities for the issuance or extension of a residence permit.

German citizenship “makes a significant difference”

The example of 36-year-old Pari shows how important German citizenship is for immigrants. She lived in Germany between 1994 and 2000, then returned to Iran and has lived and worked in Germany as an optician since 2017. She has had German citizenship since May 2023. “I no longer feel like a stranger in this country,” says Pari BuzzFeed News Germany. Finally she can travel freely again.

Just recently, she and her husband, who does not have a German passport, had to travel to the Czech Republic for work on a spontaneous basis. He had his fictitious certificate with him and was targeted by the border police there, Pari says. “Then I showed my German ID and suddenly the police officer was reassured. That’s when I realized: There is a significant difference between having a German passport and having to live with a temporary residence permit.” (With material from dpa)