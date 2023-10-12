Of Vera Martinella

Research highlights the weight of the place of residence in therapies: one patient in five is not a candidate for trials due to their distance from the hospital. The economic factor also weighs on choices when hospitals are far away

When you get cancer and have to start a long process of diagnosis and treatment, it also has a weight the place where you live. Because if the logistics are complicated, a certain percentage of patients (especially women) renounces travel necessary to reach a hospital with more experience and for another part of the patients the same oncologist who does not propose an experimental therapy considering the journey difficult.

The investigation To photograph how the distance from the hospital affects a survey conducted by Elma Research on patients and oncologists, from which it emerges that 20% of the sick who can no longer benefit from therapies approved and reimbursed by the NHS is not sent to a clinical trial, even if eligible, and for 65% of doctors cost and organizational factors are the reason. Travel expenses (32%) and the lack of public transport services (27%) are the most difficult factors to deal with for those directly involved who travel for treatment.

The advantages of participating in trials Nothing new would have to be said, unfortunately. Because these are difficulties well known to anyone who has had to deal with cancer, living in a big city and, even worse, in a place very far from the reference hospital. The novelty lies in the fact that there is not much research that helps us understand how big the problem is and how to deal with it says Luca Mazzarella, Group Leader, at the Translational Oncology Laboratory at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan. Being able to enter a clinical trial is an advantage for patients: Those who access trials have the opportunity to receive innovative drugs not yet on the market, some of which will prove to be more effective than previous ones – explains Mazzarella -. For some patients the Clinical trials are the only option therapeutic and the possibility of improving health conditions and quality of life. Yet not all those who have the characteristics to enter a trial actually do so: why sometimes oncologists don’t nominate a patient to participate? And why other times does the patient himself refuse? Obviously there can be many explanations, and often concern the individual person, not only his illness, but the investigation carried out by Elma Research explains how much affects (among various reasons) the place of rresidence. See also Massage Therapist Career and Procedure

The choice The survey involved more than 200 oncologists, responsible for the management and treatment of patients with lung and breast cancers and over 200 patients as part of the project Elma Academy Does your zip code matter, which aims to delve deeper and quantify the unequal access to care oncology both in relation to the place of residence in terms of accessibility to experimental treatments and the proposal of options by the clinician. The results highlight how the postal code, understood as a place of residence, is to all intents and purposes a criterion of choice in the oncologist’s decision to include or not a patient in a clinical trial, so much so that the percentage of non-enrollment, despite a suitable clinical picture, goes from 16% in high accessibility areas to 23% in low ones.

Disparity in Italy Accessibility (calculated using the incidence of the pathology, the distance from the centers and the number of experimental studies in the single hospital as variables) is very different in our country. For example, in the North-East, in the center and on the islands there are large areas with low or medium accessibility, while in the North-West there are large areas where high, which translates into a disparity of possible therapeutic options depending on the place of residence. of the sick. In particular, the impact that the move could have on the sick person that most influences the oncologist’s decision. In fact, 65% of the doctors interviewed reported that cost and organizational factors are the reasons for not sending, while for 36% the distance in terms of km and time from the hospital. See also Covid today Italy, 10,371 infections and 41 deaths: June 13 bulletin

Money spent by sick people Other analyzes have already highlighted that getting cancer can be very expensive, not only for the physical and psychological toll, but also in cash. On average, every Italian cancer patient shells out 1,841 euros every year from their bank account, both to receive health services that should be paid for by regional health services, and for travel from their city of residence. So much so that even in Italy we now talk about financial toxicity to indicate the set of economic problems that affect patients and family members and the data are increasingly clear which demonstrate that financial problems are increasing, even heavily, the risk of dying of poor patients compared to those who face the disease starting from a situation of great economic solidity. Even from Elma survey it can be seen that expenses related to transfers and lack of public transport services are the most difficult factors to deal with for the patients who participated in the survey (32 and 27% respectively). Even the distance from loved ones and the effort of detaching oneself (24%) and family and professional commitments (17%) have an impact on those who are forced to move. However, sometimes moving is not a choice, especially for those who live in areas with low accessibility, so much so that 57% reported that they do so to reach centers recognized as important and able to provide the best care and 30% due to lack of centers able to provide the care and tests you need. See also On Corriere Salute: how to recover vaccinations lost in the pandemic

Possible solutions With this independent and self-financed investigation, we wanted to gather the point of view of specialists and their patients to enrich knowledge of the topic and seek solutions to guarantee fairer access to possible therapeutic options for everyone – says Massimo Massagrande, CEO of Elma -. This is intended to be the starting point for seeking solutions to guarantee fairer access to possible therapeutic options for all patients, starting from data and through comparison between institutions, experts and patient associations. It is clear that to improve accessibility to studies we must focus on the concepts of “impact of travel” and “availability of easy transport”, working on the quality of services and their responsiveness to the needs of users, who, being fragile, have specific needs. . On the one hand it could be useful to evaluate the possibility of activating flexible services and on demand looking at the experience in the field of the so-called NEMT services, i.e. non-urgent scheduled medical transport, on the other hand reflecting on possible optimizations of the distribution of trials in the territory, where possible aligning them to the localization of the demand, concludes Gabriele Grea, Academic Fellow of the Department Political and Social Sciences at Bocconi University in Milan.