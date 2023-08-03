Of Elena Meli

It makes you lose inches of waistline and weight. People with cardiovascular problems must pay particular attention to the glycemic index of the carbohydrates they consume

Carbohydrates which are absorbed slowly, increasing blood sugar little by little: these are the «friends” of the diet of those who have some cardiovascular problems, such as coronary artery disease or hypertension. This was explained by a research presented at the EuroheartCare Congress, according to which adiet that focuses on foods with a low glycemic index it is the best for high cardiovascular risk patients because it is the most suitable to do lose inches in waistline and weight.

What is the glycemic index L’index is a number that indicates how much the consumption of a food which contains carbohydrates raise your blood sugar

in relation to what a fixed glucose load, conventionally indicated with 100, would raise it: a candy has a high glycemic indexWhy the glucose goes into the blood immediately, while a vegetable rich in complex carbohydrates has it low. A food with high glycemic index involves a insulin spike and then a dramatic drop in blood sugarwhich triggers hunger to reintroduce energy

; With the'slower absorption of a low glycemic index food The peak blood sugar and insulin is lowerand, the release of energy into circulation occurs over longer times and therefore hunger is held at bay for a longer period, managing at the same time to give adequate fuel to all organs. Blood sugar remains more stable and the lack of peaks is good for the metabolism: the stress on the pancreas is reducedwhich is not overworked to produce large doses of insulin all at once, decreases the risk of tissue resistance to insulin itself (because too much of it always circulates in the after-meal muscles and organs can find it difficult to respond to lower and natural dosages), drops the likelihood that too much glucose come stored as fat.

Stable blood sugar even for weight loss For the benbeing metabolic and also to slim down blood sugar In short must remain more or less stable: the body-machine is not made to eat sugar cubes that give «bombs» of excess energy, with an immediate effect, but to introduce complex carbohydrates to be assimilated slowly to release energy just as slowly.

Carbohydrates associated with fiber L'glucose absorption slows down if complex carbohydrates are combined with fiberwhich we cannot use as an energy source but serve as food for intestinal bacteria, contributing to general health because they above all make the "good" germs grow»: refined grains, devoid of fiber, are therefore more similar to simple carbohydrates than the same Wholemeal cereals, rich in fiber. In addition to combine bread and pasta with vegetablesto slow down the absorption is also useful eat rice, spelled or barley grain rather than in the form of rice, spelled or barley bread or pasta, because the whole grain needs to be chewed longer and is "harder"» to digest, to the benefit of blood sugar stability.

The glycemic load also counts Naturally The glycemic load also matters: eating a lot of food with a low glycemic index can still have an excessive load of sugar to manage, a bite of high glycemic index pizza on a «virtuous day» instead it won’t do too much harm to the metabolism.