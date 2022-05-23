First modification: Last modification:
The Government of the United States has reduced some of the sanctions it had imposed on Cuba and Venezuela, after having made public its intention not to invite Nicaragua or the other two Latin countries to the Summit of the Americas, a decision that did not please other members of the summit who assured that they would not attend either if the three nations were not invited. Michael Shifter, former president of the Inter-American Dialogue, explained the issue on France 24.
