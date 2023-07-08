Ein déjà vu, which is often lost in everyday use of the term, is not a repetition, just the appearance of having seen something before. It is an illusion of memory, and how it works can be seen clearly in what the images from the banlieue of the shooting of Nahel Merzouk, the burning cars and looted shops trigger in visual memory.

Peter Korte Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

Doesn’t that look like the 1995 film La Haine, just in color? Isn’t it as martial as in “Banlieue 13” (German: “Ghettogangz – Die Hölle vor Paris”) from 2004? Is something escalating like in “The Angry Ones – Les Misérables” three years ago? Isn’t that reminiscent of the uncut 10-minute opening sequence of the 2022 Netflix production Athena, in which teenagers loot a police station?

It’s not the first déjà vu. The violent riots of 2005 already conjured up Mathieu Kassovitz’s “La Haine”, which was based on the shooting of a handcuffed 16-year-old Zairer by a police officer during an interrogation in 1993. And about “The Angry Ones”, its director Ladj Ly , who also co-wrote the screenplay for Athena, said his film echoed the events of 2005.

Uncontrollable ricochets

In the supposed recognition lies the shock that apparently hardly anything has changed in 30 years – which of course is not true. The mere fact that the situation persists is already a change for the worse. However, the fundamental difference between the riots of today and those of that time and their fictional processing has to do with the production and circulation of the images. The immediate media coverage of an event, as was admired in disbelief during the Gladbeck hostage drama in 1988, has long been the norm.

The thrust of social media has revolutionized the relationship between fictions, media representations and what we helplessly, fuzzily call “reality”. With the old ideas of causality, influence, interaction, you won’t get very far. On Twitter, Instagram or Tiktok, images are rapidly being transformed into instruments of political warfare. Of course you can say that this is nothing new, another déjà vu, propaganda and image politics have been done by others. That underestimates the speed, the scattering effect, the unpredictability of the ricochets and visual incendiary devices.







It’s no coincidence that ballistic metaphors come to mind. On the street and online, whatever is at hand is taken, whether the intent is property damage, physical harm, deliberate forgery, or sarcastic disclosure. A picture of a hijacked police car has now been posted on Twitter, as if documenting a coup in the suburbs. Also on Twitter the day after Nahel Merzouk was shot, a police officer in the department of Hauts-de-Seine could be seen lying on the ground with a bloody head.

Something sticks in the viewers, an indignation, a conviction. Other Twitter users were quick to point out that the image of the police car came from Romain Gavras’ film “Athena” and the bleeding policeman from a music video by rapper Bakhaw – but it is doubtful whether this will solve what has long settled elsewhere .

Amplifiers of anger and indignation

In order for a fake to be exposed immediately, you have to be as stupid as an AfD politician who presented an image from the Netflix series “Dogs of Berlin” with a man threatening a police officer as a document from France, even though each one was on one sleeve able to decipher the word “police”. That would be almost amusing if it didn’t reveal a fatal mechanism. Once disseminated in the digital world, these images elude their correctives because they are more intense than the words that identify them as fake. Nobody can really control them.

They strengthen the protesters in their anger and readiness to use violence, they confirm their experiences because they have knowledge of the riots, from fictions as well as from family stories, for example about the riots in 2005. At the same time, this form of image circulation and appropriation not only delivers French far-right visual stimulants. Role models from cinema or shooter games are no longer needed.







And where reality, fiction and fakes merge like watercolors on a piece of paper, the end of “Athena” could also be another déjà vu. Three men with Nazi tattoos take off their borrowed police uniforms, the TV says “civil war in France”, they upload a video of racist violence as an accelerant and then burn the uniforms.