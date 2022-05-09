The Zero Trust security model has multiple dimensions; it is a holistic approach to access control on a network that leads to a more robust and impenetrable structure. This great security model doesn’t come with a single aspect, it has many components to function properly.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) is one of the core components of Zero Trust as it lets the IT department monitor who is doing what in a private network. But how exactly does IAM fit into Zero Trust? Let’s take a closer look.

What is Identity and Access Management (IAM)?

When users access a private network, defining their identities using several methods is an important issue to know why they are in the network and what they are doing. Identity and Access Management (IAM) frameworks help IT departments set out certain policies for identity and access using IT security technologies.

Some of these technologies are the core values of Zero Trust such as 2FA, biometrics, or single-sign-on (SSO). These tools are used to control and restrict access to the critical parts of a network so that everyone can work with what they need and nothing more.

The basic goal behind these systems is to store identity safely and only allow the network users to access what they really have to access by monitoring their permissions based on a least-privileged approach.

In an IAM system, all users have their own identity with their assigned roles and permissions that strictly define how and what they can access. There are security policies and procedures that enforce these access permissions so none of the users can pass those roles by.

How does IAM fit into Zero Trust?

In its essence, Zero Trust means that the security system of a private network is continually verifying the users within and treating them as “threats” until their identities are proven. Zero Trust also follows the principles “never trust, always verify,” which aims to grant only the essential permissions to users of a network.

This basic definition coincides with the goals and the purposes of an Identity and Access Management system. Since we also know that a Zero Trust network system requires the help of some technologies, we can easily say that IAM best practices unlock the capabilities of a Zero Trust model. Still not convinced? We listed the best benefits of IAM that fit into Zero Trust.

1-) Verification & authentication capabilities

The Zero Trust model is based on the rule that a private network can verify its users in every step to prevent any internal threats or unauthorized access to critical parts of the network. Without this, a Zero Trust model would have no way to control access.

IAM provides just the necessary technologies for this verification process. Advanced tools such as 2FA and SSO are the components of IAM which allows the very center purpose of any Zero Trust architecture to function.

2-) Visibility & advanced network monitoring

Identity and Access Management doesn’t only set policies and procedures to grant access based on the user roles. It also facilitates the process of monitoring and understanding why, exactly what, and how a person accessed a network.

This would let IT professionals know which parts of their network to update or which permissions they need to adjust. Visibility drastically increases if a network uses IAM.

3-) Defining the identities of network users

A Zero Trust model needs to adopt a least-privileged approach; but if it doesn’t grant the very necessary access levels to users, it will not be effective.

IAM allows network operators to define the identities of their users and understand exactly what level of access they need to continue their operations safely. This ability will let your network have a secure yet functioning and user-friendly architecture.

Final takeaways

Identity and Access Management systems are sometimes overlooked, but their capabilities and benefits go above and beyond when it comes to network security. IAM can really bring out the potential of a Zero Trust architecture by setting up the much-needed verification technologies and policies.

If you’re thinking about adopting a Zero Trust network model, you should think about the benefits that a strong IAM system can bring to the table.