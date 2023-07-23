‘the house of celebrities‘ is positioned as one of the most watched programs in Mexico. Nicola Porcella captured the attention of the national and international press as he was the only Peruvian summoned for the reality show. After several weeks of competition, on July 19, the model was chosen as one of the nominees of the week. However, he is not the only one who could be eliminated forever from the television format. Find out HERE how you can save your favorite member.

How to vote in ‘The house of famous Mexico’?

To prevent your favorite character from ‘The House of Celebrities’ from being eliminated this week, you must follow these steps:

Enter in the LINK from the voting section of ‘The house of celebrities’.

from the voting section of ‘The house of celebrities’. Click on the photo of the participant you want to save and then press vote.

Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella make up the couple that has caused a sensation among fans of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/Instagram/Nicola Porcella/Wendy Guevara/Televisa

When to VOTE on ‘The House of Famous 3’?

The votes for ‘the house of celebritiesThey have a specific schedule. There are up to four blocks in which viewers can save their favorites.

Thursday from 8.30 pm to 12.00 am

Friday between 7:00 pm and 12:00 am

Sunday approximately between 7:00 pm and 12:00 am

Monday between 7.00 pm and 8.20 pm

Nominees for ‘The House of Celebrities’ 2023

On the last Wednesday, July 19, the participants of ‘the house of celebritiesThey entered the confessional to name the people who, according to them, should leave the Mexican reality show. This week’s nominees are the following:

Nicola Porcella

Sergio Mayer

Celery Quijano.

Nominated in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’. Photo: Instagram/The house of celebrities

‘The house of celebrities’: what time and where to see the elimination?

The program ‘The House of Famous’ is broadcast Monday through Friday at 10:30 p.m. (Mexico time) through the signal Televisa. On Wednesdays the people who could say goodbye to the house are nominated, while on Sundays the ELIMINATION NIGHT.

Next, the list of times in which you can see the complete show according to the country in which you are.

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Peru: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Chile: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Argentina: 11.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Colombia: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Celebrities’ in the United States: 10.30 pm

How to watch channel 5 LIVE?

Televisa on the official site: you can follow the programming of the channel 5 entering its same official website.

entering its same official website. TV LIVE on YouTube : Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

: Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. Televisa LIVE by streaming: Channel 5 has also opened its own application called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

Wendy Guevara caused a sensation with her entry into ‘The House of Famous’. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Wendy Guevara/The house of celebrities

What celebrity was eliminated last week?

last week in ‘The house of celebrities’ There was an intriguing night of elimination, as Wendy Guevara, Bárbara Torres and Sergio Mayer risked leaving the most famous reality show in Mexico. However, the one who did not receive enough support from the public was the actress Barbara Torresthe sixth eliminated.

