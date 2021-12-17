The new series How I Met Your Father is creating a lot of hype around itself: a new trailer appeared on the YouTube channel of Hulu, anticipating the arrival of the new sitcom next year.

There protagonist will be played by Hilary Duff, which is said to be quite impressed to be able to take part in a similar project with a role of such prestige. The weight of responsibility for the sequel to one of the most iconic TV series of the 2000s is a lot, but the premises are excellent.

In fact, the director of the series Pamela Fryman talked about the means and the budget which was made available for the filming and set making; his statement to the microphones of Variety clarified the possibilities that the crew had to carry out the work:

I was able to spend an entire day in Burbank shooting a scene on the Brooklyn Bridge. The logistics and costs of shooting on site (even under normal conditions, outside the pandemic) would have been impossible, but thanks to this new technology that was made available to us, we managed to do it.

Looking at the trailer, How I Met Your Father proposes to retrace all those events that made the original series a cult. None of the five protagonists of the old edition have been seen, but it is not certain that they cannot make one or more cameos within some episodes.

The announcement of the production dates back to April of this year (you can find here our dedicated article with all the information about it), so we are waiting to find out more news even if the series is almost upon us. As far as we know, this will be set in the near future, where Sophie (Hilary Duff) will tell her children how she met their father, retracing his experiences during the course of 2022 in the company of his party.