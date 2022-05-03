It was now far away 2014 when the last and much debated episode of How I Met Your Mother, a TV series created by Carter Bays And Craig Thomas. After years of broadcasting and 9 seasons behind it, the public was divided by this conclusion, while remaining deeply linked to the series, its events and the narrative vicissitudes of the individual characters. In the 2016 a new story began to be talked about, which would be posed as spin-off sequel of the one we all had known, taking the name of How I Met Your Father.

In this case the creators would have been Isaac Aptaker And Elizabeth Berger with Bays and Thomas in the role of executive producers. In 2017 everything was canceled for work reasons of the creators (at the time linked to the TV series This Is Us), to then return to everyone’s language in 2021. The project, published in America on January 18, 2022, it was ordered from the platform Huluand will arrive in Italy, in full, as Star Original, on Disney + this one 11 from May. We got a chance to see the first 4 episodes of the series in preview, below you will find our first considerations without spoilers.

A very avoidable déjà vu

How I Met Your Father draws fully from the series “mother”and it does so much that it structurally results identical in all and for all. The story opens with Sophie, the protagonist of the series, who around 2050 (the Sophie of the future is played by Kim Cattral) decides to tell her son the story of how she met her father. From her stories develops the main plot made up of memories, experiences, memories and a lot of nostalgia. The narrative is therefore as it was in the past, the only and substantial difference lies in the fact that it deals with other characters and a different historical period. The things told by the Sophie of the future, in fact, are set in 2022, in our contemporaneity. This narrative choice certainly increases the identification on the part of the spectators, playing from episode to episode with many elements of the world that we know well.

The Sophie of yesteryear (played by Hilary Duff) will have to extricate himself in a different New York from the one that the fans of the previous series were used to, refreshing a minimum of the comic and thematic potential of this How I Met Your Father, resulting however, at least for now, still quite anachronistic in the main aims and developments.

It is true that we try to tell something new with a temporal translation far from the previous one, therefore also a different discourse towards and with the public, however many remain cliche from sit-coms of the past, ready to limit the various open arguments from episode to episode. In short, every turn, even if modern, is designed by a sense of “Already seen” that, despite the general lightness, a minimum out of place, or at least divert the attention of the more trained gazes to the genre. Structurally speaking, the series hasn’t dared much in the episodes we’ve seen, keeping many of the more classic elements of its genre, and reiterating family situations.

Small screen products like this base all of theirs potential on the characters and about the dialogues. Here the quality remains good, although it is easy to predict some of the developments on the screen. Sophie will in fact be accompanied by a friends’ group (Jessie, Valentina, Sia, Charlie and Ellen) with parallel stories and a characterization that can work. Sophie looks a lot like Josh Radnor’s Ted, although she distances herself from him temperamentally for some small things, as well as having a completely different backstory. The fact, however, of moving along an apparently identical track for certain things, slows down the general enthusiasm for the plot for a second. All that remains is to continue and wait for further developments, reminding you that in America despite having received several negative reviews, How I Met Your Father it has already been renewed for a second season.