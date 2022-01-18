A few weeks ago the first trailer for How I met you father, the long-awaited spin-off that will feature the presence of Hilary Duff as Sophie, the protagonist, in her young version. Meanwhile, the voice of the star in her adult stage will be performed by Kim Cattrall.

The famous Samantha Jones of Sex and the city will take the place of the late Bob Saget to contextualize us in a comic derivative production that promises to be the new obsession of fans. Next, we tell you more details about the arrival of the series to streaming.

Hilary Duff will star in How I Met Your Father. Photo: AFP

When it premieres?

To the delight of fans of How I met you mother, the spin-off How I met your father will hit TV this Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Where to watch the series premiere?

How I met your father will first arrive in the United States through the Hulu streaming platform next Tuesday. In the case of Spain, the exact release date has not yet been specified or where it will arrive online; still, it is expected to stream through Disney Plus.

For Latin America, it has also not been revealed on which service or when the series will be released. However, since Hulu is owned by Disney, it will most likely be broadcast through Star Plus, since its content would not make it eligible for Disney Plus in our region.

Fans hope How I Met Your Father will be as successful as How I Met Your Mother. Photo: Composition/Warner Bros

What will we see in How I met your father?

How I Met Your Father will follow a fairly similar premise to the original. Sophie (Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father. For this, history places us in 2021, thanks to flashbacks.

Thus, we see the protagonist and her group of close friends trying to figure out who they are, who they really want to be, and how they will find true love in the modern age, where love has been reduced to dating apps.

How I met your father – cast

Hilary Duff-Sophie

Kim Cattrall – Future Sophie

Chris Lowell – Jesse

Josh Peck – Drew

France Raisa – Valentina

Daniel Augustin – Ian

Ashley Reyes – Hannah

Tom Ainsley – Charlie

Suraj Sharma – Sid

Tien Tran – Ellen