How I Met Your Father is one of the most anticipated TV series of next year and the official trailer for the first season has finally been released. We are talking about the How I Met Your Mother spin-off series which will star Hilary Duff. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast.

Among the most anticipated TV series of 2022 we find How I Met Your Father, lo spin off from How I Met Your Mother, in Italy known by the title How I Met Your Mother, aired from 2005 to 2014.

Yesterday, Hulu has released the official trailer of the tv series, where we see Kim Cattrall play the protagonist Sophie as an adult and then show flashbacks with Hilary Duff as Sophie as a young man, in 2022.

The spin-off sees as creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and the creators of the original series as executive producers Carter Bays And Craig Thomas, while the director Pamela Fryman directed the pilot episode.

The release date for the first season is set for January 18. Unfortunately, this date is currently only valid for United States, where the series will debut on Hulu, while an announcement regarding its distribution is still awaited in Italy, which will most likely happen on the section Star from Disney +.

How I Met Your Father: the plot

How I Met Your Father is set in the near future in which the protagonist Sophie tells her son the story of how he met her father, through flashback concerning events that occurred in 2021. The official synopsis reveals that:

“Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are, what they want from life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and a thousand opportunities”

The cast

The protagonist Sophie will be played by Hilary Duff, interpreter of the famous characters of Lizzie McGuire, while Chris Lowell will take on the role of Jess, one of Sophie’s best friends. The rest of the cast and their respective characters are:

France Raisa in the role of Valentina , Sophie’s roommate and best friend;

in the role of , Sophie’s roommate and best friend; Tom Ainsley in the role of Charlie , Valentina’s boyfriend;

in the role of , Valentina’s boyfriend; Tien Tran in the role of Ellen , foster sister of Jesse ;

in the role of , foster sister of ; Suraj Sharma in the role of Sid, Jesse’s roommate and best friend.

