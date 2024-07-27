One of the main questions to Raul was how he manages to earn six salaries. The former Temptation Island, then, explained everything.

Raul Dumitrasnow out of this year’s highly-followed edition of Temptation Islandmade his official entrance on social media with a video on TikTok. It was a long-awaited arrival, given the gossip and rumors surrounding him for weeks.

In the video, Raul expressed gratitude to all those who have expressed kind words and support for him, sending hearts to those who have “cared” for him in his journey with his ex-girlfriend. Martina DeIoannon. The former participant of the reality show also answered questions in the comments. The former Temptation Islandin fact, has given the opportunity in recent days to intrigue viewers about his incredible earnings and his work.

One of the main questions was how he manages to earn money. six salaries. Raul then explained: “I have a furniture company”, and from here the reason for his statement could be clearer. The curiosity about Raul’s work, in fact, arose from a statement made in the fiancés’ village in Temptation Islandduring an outburst that came after a rather problematic moment. Raul, in fact, had seen yet another video in the pinnettu of the reality show.

Given Martina’s growing closeness to the tempter Charles MariniRaul lost his temper, throwing a chair and throwing away a bottle of water offered by one of the program’s sponsors. Finally, exhausted, he blurted out:

All she does is stay on the phone. She’s a layabout. I earn six salaries a month. I hope it’s all a joke, otherwise I wouldn’t know what to say. She came here to reveal things she never told me. We’re talking about someone who doesn’t even get up to get a bottle of water, her mother has to bring it to her. She works two hours a day and her mother even has to yell at her because she’s always on the phone.

In the meantime, Martina DeIoannonregarding the latest episodes and developments of this story that blew up in the air, shared a confession on Instagram: “I have always followed what I felt without worrying about the judgment of others. It takes courage to be happy, and I have never been without it.” Well, six salaries or not, for Martina Raul did not correspond to her “idea of ​​happiness.” It seems clear that Martina is definitely focusing on the future.