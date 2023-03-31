Emma’s Adventures is a brand new monthly series only for supporters of Eurogamer. It arrives as part of our recent supporter program revamp which, among other things, significantly lowered the price. Emma’s Adventures will air on the last Friday of every month, and this the debut installment.

Tattered jackets, leather coats and hazmat suits? So hot right now. Or at least, they are in the world of Fallout 76, where parts of the landscape are literally on fire. And though high fashion may not immediately spring to mind when you think of the post-apocalypse, for the past few weeks it’s been the main source of my adventures in Appalachia. My desire to collect clothing has now superseded any other mission in the game, and I’ve even neglected the main storyline in my personal mission to stock the shop. I think the poor overseer is still sitting in her house somewhere, waiting for me to pay her a visit.

Establishing a fashion store in Fallout 76 was obviously never the main goal when I returned to Fallout 76 this year. In the middle of my investigations into whether the game had improved since launch (the answer: sorta), I realized that I had accidentally dressed my character as a rugged version of Anna Wintour – the global editor-in-chief of Vogue, and the inspiration behind The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly. It seemed only right, then, that I should fully lean into this role, and create my very own fashion boutique in the middle of the wasteland.