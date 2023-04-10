The broadcast of “Pataclaun” has generated various comments and reactions from the actors and actresses of the endearing series, latin and their viewers. This expectation of seeing beloved characters from Red nose that they won the affection of the public in the 90s has brought to mind its final chapter and has made us think about whether there are possibilities to continue the series. But why would the last episode complicate things? In the next note we tell you.

How was the final chapter of “Pataclaun”?

The last time we saw machin, Wendy, Queca, Tony and gonzales in a broadcast of “Pataclaun” It was more than 24 years ago during the chapter called “Reality”, in which the three little ghosts and their human friends come across a situation they did not expect: nothing they saw around them was true.

It turns out that Monchi he had been absent for about a year from the house where his parents lived. On her return from Italy, she confesses to Queca, Tony and gonzales that everything around them is part of the fiction, but the ghosts don’t believe it. They just decide to have a beer and scoff at his claim.

Next, she has an argument with her parents for revealing that the colors and visual effects they were used to were just part of a fictional story. Without a doubt, the most affected by this revelation is Wendywho tries to prove to her daughter that all the things inside her house are real.

When the red-nosed characters confirm the version of Monchi, they ask him to explain what the real world is like and what they must do to integrate into their daily lives. Next, she recounts everything that can be done in the real world and the little ghosts are amazed at the possibility of finding new directions.

Finally, Queca teleports to accompany the disbeliever Wendy, who clung to living with her chicken and feeling safe. However, she manages to convince her of her family’s decision to leave her home for the real world. In the living room of the house, all the characters say goodbye to the public and thank them for all the time in which they shared occurrences and adventures since 1997.

Why would it be almost impossible for “Pataclaun” to continue?

In their farewell speeches, Gonzalete reveals that he is not a religious man and that he has a wife, while Tony indicates that his hands are not small as they appear on television. Perhaps the most important speech was that of Wendy and Machín, who commented that there had never been any aggression between them. Thus, despite constantly breaking the fourth wall in its chapters, here the program decided to end the magic of the narrative, so it would be difficult to continue from that ending.

This episode —called “La realidad”, broadcast in 1999, in which it is revealed that the experiences of the members of “Pataclaun” are part of a television format— was the last. The fiction had been wearing thin until the red-nosed characters accepted their new reality and decided to explore other environments outside of the scenery they had been used to for several years.

According to the producer July Natersone of the main reasons for the end of the series was that the initial spirit of the program had been lost and it was necessary to close a cycle of two successful seasons. “The series ended because the infatuation ended. There was a point where I felt that I was no longer going to allow them to continue growing as they wanted. They stopped trusting me creatively, which obviously bothered me at the time. Several years have passed that now it is easy for me to tell. Everyone has their pride, so I decided to end the romance,” said July Naters in 2017.

In a recent statement for the Infobae portal, Monserrat Brugué, who gave life to Monchi, said that “Pataclaun” He had his time and he did not believe that something like that would work again because the original essence was part of the group, that it would not meet again. “I believe that everything has its time… I think that was the time of “Pataclaun”. I don’t know if something similar would work because the essence was also the group. And that group is not going to return, that is something that is already closed for everything. What arose there had its time and end, ”he sentenced.

