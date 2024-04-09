Fedez lets himself go in the interview that will be broadcast this evening, by Belve with Francesca Fagnani

When a relationship ends or is in crisis, the parties involved often struggle to talk about these difficult moments. All this disappears when we talk about famous and well-known people who very often find themselves having to do interviews. This time, after months of silence, it was he who spoke about his recent family and work problems Fedez who gave an unprecedented interview to Beasts. The rapper clarified many issues, even if they were painful.

Francesca Fagnani

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have been in crisis for several months and on both sides there have been few words regarding this difficult period. There are many gossips and scandals linked to the couple and their separation. Perhaps for this very reason, Fedez has finally decided to break the silence not only on Chiara Ferragni and theirs marriagebut also on the story of Wild Moss and Luis Sal, also talks about his adolescence and attempted suicide.

Fedez, after leaving the marital home in mid-February, seems to have found, at least apparently, a certain stability. In this period the rapper had to face many painful and difficult challenges, from the separation with Chiara, to Muschio Selvaggio and the farewell with his friend and colleague Luis Sal. In the episode that will air this evening April 9th, Fedez he decided to break the silence on all these events and tell everything. The interview with Belve, conducted by Francesca Fagnani, revealed hidden details and confirmed other hypotheses that were already circulating among fans.

Fedez himself admits that the affair Balocco it heavily and negatively affected his love story. The reason for the separation cannot be traced back only to this affair and the rapper, in tears, lets himself go and talks about all the different problems between him and Chiara. Among other things, Fedez confesses that at the age of 18 he attempted suicide following some drug-related problems. Last but not least, the recent breakup with Luis Sal. Obviously to know all the details of this interview, we will have to wait until this evening.

Fedez reveals it to Beasts: “I discovered some Pandoro..”

Fedez has just given an interview to Beasts where he retraced his career, also talking about his marriage crisis with Chiara Ferragni. Regarding the Pandori scandal, Fedez revealed:

I discover pandoro when it comes out […] I lost money on charity. I would like to defend Chiara in this matter, the exhausting thing was that the fact that I got shit for a mistake that I didn't make.

It also made me feel bad (it's not the reason why we broke up) that you find yourself getting hurt for something you didn't do and you have to wait for the other person to handle it. I would have handled it differently, she and I are very different. I would have defended myself straight away, but she didn't. I couldn't defend myself and I couldn't defend her, that was the problem.

It's still: