Stefano Bettarini talks about the fiction of social media and the truth about his ex-wife Simona Ventura's betrayals

Stephen Bettarini he is a very well-known face to the Italian public. He was the protagonist first of the football scene, then of the television one. His love affairs have always been much discussed. The marriage in 1998 with Simona Ventura, yes show girl successful, brought him to the forefront of newspapers and television. The divorce in 2008, peppered with betrayals, controversies and media back and forth brought him great notoriety.

A beautiful and much courted man, he has suffered the reputation of a womanizer, artfully created by his ex-wife to accuse him of faults that he claims not to have. In an interview he declares that he discovered Simona Ventura's first betrayal thanks to a private investigator.

He kept what happened under wraps for some time but then the truth came out. You speak of Simona as a very strong, independent woman, very dedicated to her career who has neglected hers private life for the public one. It still shines through in his words bitterness and resentment for the end of the marriage. She would have liked a more present woman, but it is the risk to accept when she marries one Big of television.

After almost 20 years of football career he dedicated himself to television, participating in 11 of them reality:

I started for fun, to fill the space left empty by football. People liked me for my frankness, my sincerity. I worked and they exploited me until the end.

He's very hard on people social media stating that I am alone fiction and which distance us from reality. He declares himself satisfied with the media's dismissal of him, dating back to August 2023. He has concentrated his energy on rediscovering the true essence of him, delving into aspects of his character and enjoying the inner silence.

A moment of reflection for Bettarini who is reevaluating the priorities of his life away from the spotlight of worldly life.

