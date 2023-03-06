Last year, reporter Kim Bos spoke to Lies Jonkman, who kept ‘medicine X’ at home, to peacefully end her life when she wanted to. In October 2022, Lies died after using the drug. Her relatives told Kim that the death of Lies was a lot less humane than expected. Meanwhile, the number of suicides with substance X is rising.

Read the piece that Kim Bos previously wrote about ‘means X’.

You can talk about suicide at the national helpline 113 Suicide Prevention.

Phone 0800-0113 or www.113.nl

