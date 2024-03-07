Jorit, Italian street artist in Sochi for the World Youth Festival, gets permission to go on stage for a souvenir photo with the Russian leader

“I want to show Italy that you are human like everyone else”. And he takes a selfie with Vladimir Putin. Jorit, Italian street artist, takes part in the World Youth Festival in Sochi. He intervenes by addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin and obtains permission to go on stage for a souvenir photo with the leader. “I would like to take a photo with her to demonstrate in Italy that the propaganda being spread is not true. You are human and we are all human, we are all part of the human race.” In the past, Jorit went to Mariupol, the Ukrainian city razed to the ground and hidden by Russia in the first phase of the war, and created a mural on a building.