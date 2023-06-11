Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas will have maximum temperatures from 40°C to 45°C during this sundaywhile the maximum temperatures in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Durango will exceed 35°C due to the prevalence of the third heat wave of the season, as was revealed by the National Meteorological Service in its weather forecast for northern Mexico.

The agency belonging to Conagua also reported that between this Saturday night and Sunday morning there will be heavy rains in Coahuila and strong gusts of wind with the possible formation of tornadoes in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

This is due to the interaction of the dry line and a low pressure channel with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

For this Sunday, the third heat wave will prevail, which will cause maximum temperatures between 45 °C in 20 entities of the national territory. These include four states in northern Mexico.

For the same day, the SMN expects isolated rains in Baja California and winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua. This climate will be caused by the interaction of the subtropical jet stream with a dry line in the north and northwest of the Mexican territory.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, June 11, 2023:

Heavy rains with very heavy punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): State of Mexico, Morelos and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Mexico City, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz and Tabasco.

The third heat wave will prevail with temperatures above 40 °C in 20 states of the country.

Heavy to very heavy rains could increase river and stream levels and cause landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, June 11, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tlaxcala and Mexico City.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Sunday, June 11, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Sunday, June 11, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a cool environment in the morning and cold in mountainous areas, as well as fog banks on the western coast of the region. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains in northern Baja California and no rain in Baja California Sur. In the afternoon, very hot atmosphere. Westerly winds from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h in Baja California and from 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California Sur; both with possible dust storms.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies during the day and no rain in the region. Cool in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Southwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h in Sonora and from 40 to 60 km/h in Sinaloa; both with possible dust storms.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate to warm in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

Partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with isolated rains in Nuevo León, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in the rest of the region. Cold environment in the morning in the mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango and warm to hot during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango.