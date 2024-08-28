Robert Downey Jr. has been deep in rehearsals for his Broadway debut next month in “McNeal.” Next spring, George Clooney arrives for his own Broadway debut in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” and Denzel Washington returns after a seven-year absence to star in “Othello” with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Broadway, still adjusting to higher production costs and audiences that haven’t fully recovered since the pandemic, is betting big on star power. Many producers have concluded that short-run plays with celebrity-led casts are more likely to turn a profit than the costly musicals that have long been Broadway’s mainstay.

For actors, the stage offers a chance to tell more challenging stories at a time when television networks and streaming companies are cutting back on scripted series and Hollywood is focusing on franchise films.

“Look, the salaries are certainly amazing when you’re wearing a rubber suit, but the reward you feel inside when you do theater is an even bigger reward,” said Christian Slater, who will appear Off Broadway this winter in Sam Shepard’s “Curse of the Starving Class,” opposite Calista Flockhart.

“Pretty much our entire model is limited-duration star engagements,” said producer Greg Nobile, whose company, Seaview, had a hit last season with a 17-week revival of “An Enemy of the People,” starring Jeremy Strong. This season, Seaview has more star-studded productions, including Clooney’s play. “I think to get anyone’s attention in any industry right now, things have to be an event,” Nobile added.

Since the pandemic, film and television stars have been generating buzz and drawing audiences to several Broadway shows, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in “Plaza Suite,” Samuel L. Jackson in “The Piano Lesson” and Jodie Comer in “Prima Facie.” Stars set to headline New York shows on and off Broadway in the coming months include Kenneth Branagh, Kieran Culkin, Adam Driver, Mia Farrow, Bob Odenkirk, Jim Parsons and Marisa Tomei.

And in the fall of 2025, Keanu Reeves plans to begin his Broadway career, alongside Alex Winter, his old friend from “Bill & Ted,” in “Waiting for Godot.”

Broadway pay isn’t as high as Hollywood pay, but it’s not bad — stars often receive a negotiated base salary plus a percentage of box office or any earnings. Movie stars generally must commit to at least four months if they are to have any hope of profitability.

Parsons, who starred on the television series “The Big Bang Theory,” appears in a revival of “Our Town” that begins next month, with a cast that includes Katie Holmes.

“The pandemic did a lot of things to me, as it did to a lot of people, and I have to think one of them was that I really crave things that force me into contact with other humans,” Parsons said. “That feeds my soul in a way I haven’t felt in a long time.”