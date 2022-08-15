Home page politics

Whether singles, couples or families: from October everyone has to pay the gas levy in Germany. But how tall is she? Who can calculate them? The overview.

Berlin – The long guesswork about the amount of the gas surcharge is over: From October, all gas customers in Germany will have to shoulder enormous additional costs. This is how energy suppliers should once again 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour. This was announced by Trading Hub Europe on Monday (15 August). But how expensive will the bill for the gas levy be for singles, couples or families? How is it billed? And, conversely, can individual households still expect new relief packages? There are still many unanswered questions for consumers. Here are the most important answers.

Gas surcharge: how high is it? Gas customers have to reckon with enormous additional costs

With the announcement of the exact amount of the gas surcharge, a long phase of uncertainty for German gas customers ends. Because weeks ago, the Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) announced the launch. The exact amount of the additional costs now depends on consumption and the size of the household. According to initial calculations, this results in an additional burden of up to 600 euros per year for an average household of four – not including VAT.

Gas crisis in Germany: When will the gas levy apply? Consumers will feel costs from November

The gas surcharge benefits the energy suppliers. the politics wants to stabilize the companies in the current gas crisis and protect them from insolvency. Both However, the gas levy will probably reach consumers in November at the earliest. Despite the introduction of the gas surcharge from October, the Ministry of Economic Affairs expects a slight delay. For reasons of consumer protection, there are notice periods in the Energy Industry Act of four to six weeks that must be observed. Therefore, the surcharge will probably be shown on the invoices for the first time in November or December with a slight delay.

How high is the gas surcharge? How expensive will the gas levy be for consumers?

But how high is the levy now? What additional costs do consumers have to be prepared for? In other words: How expensive will the gas levy be for gas customers? The comparison portal Check24 has already calculated how high the additional costs would be for five different model households. According to this, a single person in a 50 square meter apartment and an average annual consumption of 5000 kilowatt hours can expect an increase of 144 euros. However, a family household with a house already has to shoulder an additional 575.70 euros, as the following overview shows:

How much is the surcharge for gas? How expensive will the gas levy be? The gas network operators announced the exact amount of the gas levy on Monday: How high will the gas levy be from October? The gas surcharge for all consumers is 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour. The gas surcharge is intended to help provide essential gas importers with supplies.

Gas surcharge: Gas customers have to reckon with additional costs of this amount – the overview

This is how high the additional costs are due to the gas surcharge – three examples

Single household (5,000 kWh gas per year): EUR 143.90 additional costs per year

Couple household (12,000 kWh gas per year): 345.40 euros additional costs per year

Detached house (20,000 kWh gas per year): 575.70 euros additional costs per year

Why is the gas surcharge necessary? Federal government reacts to Russia’s throttled delivery

The new gas surcharge became necessary due to the consequences of the Ukraine war. In the dispute over Western sanctions, Russia had to supply the gas volumes Germany and Europe throttled. The gas suppliers are now forced to buy the gas from other sources on the world market – sometimes at horrendous prices. The corporations are facing billions, which they have not yet been able to pass on to their buyers and customers because they are currently bound by fixed contracts. However, this means that the large energy suppliers are threatened with bankruptcy.

Economics Minister Habeck therefore feared a Lehman Brothers effect. If a large gas supplier like Uniper collapsed, for example, it would no longer be able to supply many municipal utilities, and in the end it would also affect end customers. A collapse of the entire gas supply could not be ruled out in this scenario. This development should definitely be caught. Therefore, the additional costs can now be passed on.

Who pays the gas surcharge? The new energy allocation is calculated using a complicated formula

The gas surcharge now has to be paid by all gas consumers, i.e. companies and private households in Germany. Around 20 million households currently heat with gas, which is around half of all households. How expensive it will be for everyone in the end depends on many factors. To the Effect of the gas surcharge to calculate, there is a complex formula. Among other things, it takes into account the difference between the contractually agreed and the current purchase price. However, the amount of the additional costs due to the gas levy must be certified by auditors, i.e. they check that the respective supplier actually had to adjust its purchase to the current circumstances.

How to bill? The gas surcharge is passed on to consumers on a monthly basis

According to the ministry, the levy is to be settled monthly. It can also be adjusted every three months. If Russia, for example, once again fulfills its contractually guaranteed quantities in full and lifts the throttling, the price adjustment of the gas levy can also be reset to zero. The amount of the levy therefore depends essentially on the volume and price of the gas procured as a replacement and on demand. The higher the compensation for the importers, the higher the surcharge.

High gas levy: traffic light coalition wants to forego VAT

Gas customers are hit hard by the gas surcharge. Because since the beginning of the year the prices had already risen enormously because of the Ukraine war and several suppliers like them Municipal utilities had already adjusted their prices upwards. Now there are additional costs. However, it is still unclear whether the Value added tax due for gas surcharge can be waived. The traffic light coalition wants to Willingly forego tax revenue from the gas crisisbut she needs a special permit from Brussels.

Gas crisis in Germany: Olaf Scholz (SPD) promises a new relief package as compensation

The waiver of VAT would make the gas surcharge significantly cheaper for many gas customers – which is sorely needed for many low-income earners. Most recently, the call for a new relief package had already become loud. Because in addition to the gas price, the costs for fuel, electricity and food have also recently increased. The federal government has already launched a relief package for 2022, which also includes the payment of an energy allowance of 300 euros. But after taxes are deducted, there is not much net left over from the energy bonus. For very few gas customers, that is enough to even come close to absorbing the additional costs.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced further relief last week. However, the exact procedure in his coalition for a new relief package is still controversial. While the FDP around finance minister Christian Lindner is primarily focusing on a tax relief package for all income brackets, the SPD and the Greens want to give additional relief to small and medium-sized income earners.