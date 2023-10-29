Umturn? Or continue to rise? It wasn’t the first time that David Göttler was faced with this question. And that it could become a question of life and death. This time on Nanga Parbat (8,125 meters), where Göttler wanted to climb to the summit with the Frenchman Benjamin Védrines in June through the highest steep face in the world, the 4,500 meter high Rupalwand. They had reached an altitude of 7,500 meters, the conditions were promising, Védrines felt strong and had a good day. But Göttler suffered. “I noticed that I didn’t have the power in my legs that day, the reserve that I would like to have up there to be able to ride in my risk area,” he says. And Göttler knew: They were alone, without helpers, without fixed ropes, without bottled oxygen. With another six to eight hours of challenging terrain ahead of us, with crossings and counter climbs that made a quick descent difficult. On the other hand, Göttler had been on high mountains often enough to know that suffering and torture were part of it. It’s always a fine line: turn around? Continue to rise?

For hours, Göttler had tried to feel inside himself, to feel whether it was a temporary weakness, a slump after which he would be able to regain his composure, as happens on a long day in the mountains. At the same time, it was clear to him: “At a moment like this you shouldn’t think about how much you’ve invested and how long you’ve been preparing. You have to try to assess the situation and make the decision as if you had been beamed into it.” He decided: Too many things didn’t feel right. “I believed that if we continued now, we would have a very high risk of ending in a disaster.” Göttler dismounted. Even if, as he says, “it was already eating away at my ego.”