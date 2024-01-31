Four years after Great Britain left the European Union, entrepreneurs and the Hesse region are taking stock: although exports have declined, not all fears have come true.

Even if the picture doesn't suggest it, there has been less going on at the Liverpool port since Brexit. Trade with Hessian companies is also slowing down. Image: dpa

Rafael Penuela summarizes the consequences of Brexit for his company in one sentence: “Unfortunately it has become more bureaucratic,” says the managing director of Manroland Sheetfed in Offenbach about the business relationships with Great Britain, where the owner of Manroland is based. It has now been four years since the island left the European Union: Brexit was carried out on the night of January 31st to February 1st, 2020, around eight years after the printing press manufacturer Manroland was bought by the British industrial group Langley Holdings.

Inga Janovic Editor and online coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

“When we used to ship parts from Frankfurt to London, it was easy. Since Brexit, we have to fill out customs forms, which delays things,” explains Penuela. Although there are more flight connections to England than to Poland, for example, deliveries sent to the island often no longer reach the customer on the same day. “But it doesn’t have any impact on our business,” says Penuela.