He bitter chocolate some studies show that it can be beneficial for health, since the nutrients in cocoa can improve heart health and stimulate brain function, called flavonoidswhich are beneficial especially for older adults.

The cocoa beans contain high levels of flavonoidswhich are beneficial to health, when the beans are dried and roasted to make the cocoa powder used in chocolate, dark chocolate contains more cocoa and flavonoids than other types of chocolate.

The flavonoids They are also found in tea, red wine, apples, and berries. Several studies have shown that flavonoids have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Even communities that drink a lot of dark chocolate have found a lower risk of heart disease.

There are communities which drink up to four cups a day of bitter chocolate, they extract the cacao naturally and they realized that these people are healthy and with suitable energy, in addition to the fact that most of them have good eyesight even in adulthood.

They discovered by looking at these communities that the cocoa supplements They impact a variety of conditions, from eye disease to heart health, cancer risk and cognitive abilities, as well as improving heart function and blood flow.

They are currently doing studies to demonstrate the benefits that natural bitter cocoa has in the cognitive process and brain function in general, since it was shown that it mostly helps short-term memory but the exact results of it are not yet available.