In more and more families, mainly vegetarian food is on the plate. But is that healthy for children? A new study has the answer.

Toronto – For health reasons and to protect the environment, many people consciously reduce their meat consumption or even completely avoid animal products. According to a study, a healthy diet with little meat should even prolong life. Vegetarianism is now also being implemented in many families: Since some parents eat vegetarian food, many children now only have plant-based and meat-free foods on their daily menu. But is that healthy?

Researchers from St. Michael’s Hospital of Unity Health Toronto examined in a study the data from approximately 9,000 Canadian children aged six months to eight years. They compared their diet with their height, weight and nutritional value. They then published the results in the scientific journal Pedriatics.

Diet without meat: According to the study, vegetarian children are often underweight

During the analysis, the experts found that the 338 children who ate a vegetarian or vegan diet had a similar height and similar growth markers as children who ate meat. The levels of nutrients such as iron and vitamin D were also almost the same. This indicates that vegetarians could also consume enough nutrients without meat.

However, the researchers also found that the vegetarian children were almost twice as likely to be underweight as those who ate meat. In turn, being underweight may indicate a higher risk of malnutrition or a lack of adequate calories and nutrients needed for good growth, the authors said. However, further research is needed first to get to the bottom of the actual causes of underweight. Finally, physical activity and certain foods in the diet also play a role in results.

Lots of fruit, vegetables and fiber: pay attention to nutrients in vegetarian children

However, the data also shows that a vegetarian diet can be considered for children without depriving them of important nutrients. “A plant-based diet is recognized as a healthy diet because of increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, fiber, whole grains and less saturated fat,” said Jonathon Maguire, senior author of the study, of the journal Pediatrics. “A vegetarian diet appears to be appropriate for most children.”

Rich in vitamins: Fruits and vegetables (e.g. apples, carrots or broccoli) High in protein: Legumes, eggs, dairy products Ferrous: Cereals (e.g. wheat bran), nuts and seeds High in fiber: Whole grain products, cereal flakes

However, the study did not take into account the quality of the vegetarian diet or certain foods. After all, a healthy vegetarian diet depends on the specific foods that provide the nutrients you need. A plant-based diet rich in vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and fruits has been associated with better health outcomes. However, many foods that are vegetarian but processed often also have unhealthy levels of sugar, salt, and preservatives.

Are vegetarian children unhealthy?: “Plant-based nutrition is no guarantee of health”

One study from 2021, from University College London and The Children’s Memorial Health Institute in Warsaw, looked at the health effects of processed vegetarian foods and came to the following conclusions: Children who ate processed plant foods had elevated cholesterol and blood sugar levels . These can cause cardiovascular diseases, among other things. According to the researchers, the children participating in the study also consumed fewer vegetables, fruit, nuts and whole grain products, which is why they lacked important vitamins and nutrients such as fiber.

According to experts, a vegetarian diet is safe and healthy for children, as long as nutritious foods are offered and consumed. “We are learning that a purely plant-based diet is no guarantee of health. We still need to choose healthy foods,” said Dr. Małgorzata Desmond, first author of the study and a researcher at the Children’s Memorial Health Institute, in a press release. (as)