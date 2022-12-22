It’s busy in the pharmacy, unfortunately I can’t get my cough syrup quickly, so I ask those waiting who is the last one. A man raises his hand and I join him. Glancing at the viola case on my back, he says expectantly: “I am also a musician.” And without waiting for my reaction, he continues: “Music is the best medicine, without it I would become very ill without it.” He is appalled when I react in surprise: “You must know that! At home, this adage even adorns my harpsichord: Musica animae levamen and I firmly believe in it.” I suppress my question why he’s standing in line here and smile at him.

A few days later I have an increase and feel a little less, but I still want to continue working. My favorite piece Concerto for orchestra by Bartók lies open on the lectern and I immediately think of the Latin proverb of the man in the pharmacy. Confident in the healing powers of music, I throw myself into the first part. My bow moves tremolo on the strings but suddenly shows grotesque features and my pianissimo runs that follow tremble. I force myself to stay with the music and reduce my thoughts to the strings. However, the emerging thumping in my head parodies the rhythm of the second movement and the shivers dance during it Giuoco delle coppie in pairs down my back. Where is the healing power, I wonder, clinging to Bartók’s ultimate work with icy fingers. During the break, I notice the sweat on my viola key with concern when my desk buddy asks if I’m okay. Her question unexpectedly gives me a stomach cramp, I press my viola into her hands and run off stage.

I tried, but music couldn’t calm my cold. On the same Friday evening that my orchestra is busy with the concert, I get a short visit from my stepson. He doesn’t want to tire me but asks sweetly and concerned about my well-being. To his regret he doesn’t have any flowers for me, he says, but he does have a book, hopefully it will help me get through these days. Then he gets up, I can’t unwrap his present until he’s gone. Back in bed, I tear the wrapping paper off the book and read the title: The musical home pharmacy, Melodic recipes for body, soul and spirit. I quietly leaf through the sonorous recipes, the imaginary music buzzes through my aching head and still soothes me into a healing sleep.

Eva Maria Wagner is a viola player and writer. This section will return next summer.