The November national team break is over, and with it the clubs return to their routine to prepare for league and international commitments. Real Madrid has managed to avoid injuries during national team breaks quite well this year, but in this latest call-up they have lost two very important pieces.
Brazil was playing matches for the World Cup 2026 qualifier, and it has not been its best window of matches. They have had three defeats in a row after losing against Colombia and Argentina in this break, and for Real Madrid it has been a hard blow as well. Vinicius left the match against Colombia injured and the tests confirm that the attacker will be out for at least two months.
Spain has had a few quiet weeks. Joselu was able to start the first game against Cyprus, and scored a goal that makes him Spain’s top scorer in 2023. Carvajal played the second game as a starter, which ended with another victory and first place in Group A of the Qualifier for Euro 2024.
Camavinga was the first of the bad news for Real Madrid during this break. The midfielder was injured in training with France in a split ball with Dembélé, and will be unable to play until January. After Tchouameni, Ancelotti is left without his second pivot and will have to turn to Kroos in this position.
Germany is qualified for Euro 2024 by hosting the tournament, so it has played friendlies. Rudiger has been one of the players who has played 180 minutes for his national team, resulting in defeats against Turkey and Austria.
Despite showing in the last two games with Real Madrid that he can be a top-level goalkeeper, it seems that the Ukrainian coach is determined to play with Trubin as the starting goalkeeper. Lunin could continue adding minutes in the next games, but with Ukraine it seems that he will not play at least in the short term.
Croatia was playing for qualification for the Euro Cup in Group D, and with the two victories achieved they will be in Germany next summer. Modric continues to be a fundamental pillar of his team, and played 86 minutes in the first match and the entire second match.
Austria has played a friendly and another qualifying match, and they have won both. Alaba has also accumulated many minutes in this break, playing the entire first game and 89 minutes of the second.
Valverde arrived at the training camp with some discomfort after the last league match against Valencia, but in the end it was nothing serious and he was able to play all the matches with Uruguay. With the victories against Argentina and Bolivia they are two points away from the lead in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Jude Bellingham arrived with a shoulder injury, and despite being called up by Southgate, the England medical service advised against him playing these games and in the end he did not play a minute.
