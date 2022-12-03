Thirteen Real Madrid players had to attend their international commitments to represent their countries in the World Cup. Now that the group phase is over, it’s a good time to recap how each of them has fared:
Benzema left the concentration due to an injury and could not even debut in the World Cup. Tchouaméni has proven to be one of the heavyweights in France, he is one of the key pieces of the team, he has played everything so far. And finally Camavinga, he has only played one game and he has done it as a left back. They have passed as group first.
Vini Jr is the reference for Brazil in attack. Neymar’s loss has meant that he has to carry all the weight in the selection. Rodrygo has only started one match but has had high-quality minutes in all of them. He was the author of the assist to Casemiro in the match against Switzerland. Finally, Militao has not secured the position yet. Thiago Silva and Marquinhos form the starting couple of Tite. One day he has been a substitute, another right back and another center back. They have passed as group first.
Neither of them have been starters in all the matches of the Spanish team. Asensio is a very important player for Luis Enrique and he has shown one of the best versions of him and Carvajal is the starter, but he is not 100%. They have passed as seconds of the group.
Belgium has been the biggest failure of the World Cup. Hazard has been more of a protagonist because of what he has spoken to the press than because of what he has done on the field. He is an unrecoverable player. Courtois has not been entirely fine under sticks either. They have not managed to pass the group stage.
He has been the only defender in Germany who has shown to have a top level, the others have shown to have a Bundesliga level. They lost in the first game against Japan and from there they went uphill throughout the World Cup. They have failed to pass the group stage.
The years continue without passing through Luka. He is the leader of the Croatian national team. He has played in every game for more than 85 minutes. They have qualified second in the group and will face Japan in the round of 16 of the World Cup.
You have packed your bags ahead of time. The game of his selection has not benefited him at all and he has not been able to shine as expected. A South Korean goal in the last minutes of the match against Portugal kept them from making it past the group stage.
