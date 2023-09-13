The national team break is over, and two weeks after the last League game, Real Madrid is beginning to recover its strength to prepare for the fifth round of La Liga. There have been 12 players called up by their respective countries and who have not been able to work with Real Madrid this time, but all 12 have had important minutes with their national team.
The German team has had two really bad weeks. The team has not finished fueling and fighting with the elite for a long time, and Flick has been dismissed halfway through the break. The 1-4 loss against Japan was the last straw, and the other game they have played was a 21st win against France. Germany has only played two friendlies.
Austria played a friendly against Moldova, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and then against Sweden in its fifth qualifying match for Euro 2024. The 1-3 victory allows them to remain tied on points with Belgium, which leads Group F. and Alaba played 45 minutes against Moldova and 90 against Sweden.
Rodrygo has had one of his first opportunities to play for the side he likes most with Brazil. Vinicius’ injury has opened up the left wing and he has not disappointed. Rodrygo scored two goals against Bolivia in 89 minutes of play, and played the entire match against Peru in a 0-1 victory.
Croatia has overcome this national team break without obstacles. A 5-0 victory against Latvia 5-0 and another by the minimum against Armenia puts them leaders of Group D of the qualifier. Modric played 60 minutes in the first match, and 90 in the second.
Spain has found the goal again in these two games, beating Georgia and Cyprus 1-7 and 6-0 respectively to get closer to Scotland in the lead of Group A. Carvajal started both games, showing a great level and leaving two assists in three minutes against Cyprus. Joselu played 20 minutes against Georgia and 45 against Cyprus, in which he scored a goal and provided an assist with a backheel. The only victim has been Kepa, who has not played a minute.
The young French players continue to accumulate important minutes for their football development. Tchouameni played all 180 minutes, scoring a great goal against Ireland, and Camavinga came on in the 90th minute in the first match and played all 90 minutes of the friendly against Germany.
Bellingham continues to do his thing, and in this national team break he scored again. He played 60 minutes against Ukraine, and then 85 against Scotland in which he scored and assisted.
Andriy Lunin still hasn’t earned the starting spot in the Ukrainian national team, and he watched all 180 minutes from the bench. Ukraine drew 1-1 against England and lost 2-1 against Italy, which leaves Group C very interesting. Ukraine and Italy are now tied on points with North Macedonia, and only one of the three will qualify for Euro 2024.
Uruguay has won one game and lost the other in this national team break. Valverde played the 90 minutes in the victory against Chile, a match in which he scored a goal, and against Ecuador he also played the 90 minutes.
