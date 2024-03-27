After this interesting break of selections for the FIFA dateit is time to take stock of the performance of the players of the real Madrid who have been called up by their teams.
The white team is one of the teams that has contributed the most players to the national team break, with a total of fourteen, and unfortunately not all of them return without physical problems to face this decisive stretch of the season.
Next, we analyze the performance of the merengue players called up by their countries:
Both players, important for their national team, have played two good games against Spain and England. Rodrygo He was even a scorer against the Spanish due to a terrible mistake of Unai Simon at the ball exit.
The friendly with Spain It was a little busier than usual but they had no injury problems and Vini came out applauded Bernabeu.
Holder vs. Tunisia and Egypt and owner and lord of the Croatian midfield, Modrić has played two good games although in order to preserve himself in the face of the difficult season, he was changed in both.
In addition, their team won both games, one on penalties and the other with considerable solvency.
The Ukrainian goalkeeper was the hero of his team in more than one stop that led them to play one of the most important games of all those played during this break. He was able with his team to qualify for the Euro 2024 after the 2-1 comeback victory against Iceland.
The young Spanish-Moroccan player debuted for the first time with the senior team of Moroccothe one he has chosen to wear his colors, crashing against Angola and Mauritania. In both games he started, although they could only win the first.
Kroos and Rüdiger were two of the pillars on which this new Germany of Julian Naggelsman. The German Kaiser Kroos He has returned to the national team under the call of this new coach and everything seems to be working out perfectly after the victories against France and Netherlands.
luck for Tchouaméni and Camavinga It hasn't been the same. The first played two great games as a starter against Germany and Chilialthough he was changed in the first of them, while Camavinga was a substitute in the first, and in the second, when he started, he was changed due to an ailment in his left ankle, which is treated as a slight sprain, so He could be available with Real Madrid this weekend.
Bellingham was once again the hero of his team for one more game, and not only does he stand out at Real Madrid, but now with England He is also earning the stripes of leader and in the last match against Belgium He was the one who scored in injury time to make the score 2-2.
Joselu It was to the surprise of many starters in the first game that Spain was not able to win against Colombiawhile Carvajal was a substitute for Pedro Porro.
In the second before Brazilthat if more headlines came out, the roles were changed, and in fact, Carvajalhe had to face his teammate Vini.
Uruguay He also played two games, one independent of FIFA that tied against the team of Basque Countryand another where El Pajarito also started, against Ivory Coast which was won 2-1.
And last, but not least, the White Pearl played two games with her national team, where it does have more importance although the first of them against Hungary out as a substitute. The second before Austria He was already a starter although unfortunately they lost by a heavy 6-1.
#Real #Madrid #players #fared #national #team #break
