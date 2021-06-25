The group stage of the America Cup It is already in its final stretch and despite the fact that only two teams will not be able to continue in the quarterfinals, the intensity continues to increase and the expectation grows, especially for Mexican soccer fans, who have seen everything about their players summoned in the South American tournament.
Below we review the performances of the footballers from Liga MX, in the absence of a day for the group stage of the competition to end.
Fernando Aristeguieta (Mazatlán FC)
He is the only soccer player in the MX League summoned by Venezuela and before the plague of infections and injuries, he has been the owner and captain of the vinotinto team.
He has played the first three days from the start, but has not scored or assisted on any occasion. Accumulate a 3-0 defeat against Brazil, a 0-0 draw against Colombia and another 2-2 draw against Ecuador.
Jonathan Rodriguez (Blue Cross)
Contrary to the minutes he had in the tie, in this America Cup he has barely played five minutes in three games. They were in the draw against chili to a goal.
He was a substitute on the first day against Argentina and then against Bolivia was not summoned.
Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna)
An almost identical is the one that lives Fernando Gorriarán, who only played against Argentina on date 1, when he entered change at minute 84; However, in the following two days against chili Y Bolivia, the Uruguayan did not enter the call.
Santiago Ormeño (Puebla)
Finally he played with the selection of Peru And although his two appearances in the tournament have been like relief in the last minutes, he was already able to generate important scoring chances.
He was not called up in the 4-0 win of Brazil, but later they defeated 2-1 to Colombia and against Ecuador they equaled two goals.
Anderson Santamaria (Atlas)
The central Atlas has been a bank in the three commitments accumulated by his national team.
Yoshimar Yotún (Blue Cross)
Like Anderson, Yoshimar He has also been a substitute in the three matches of his team so far.
Sebastian Vegas (Monterrey)
The multipurpose central of Striped was a substitute in all four group stage matches he played chili, in which he concentrated two 1-1 draws against Argentina Y Uruguay; a 1-0 win over Bolivia and a 0-2 loss to Paraguay
Jean Meneses (Lion)
One of the most constant in the summer joust is Jean Meneses, who was a starter in the first two games and then entered the exchange in the next two.
He has not collaborated with a goal or assistance, but his performances have been outstanding, both at the ends and on the inside or second end.
Claudio Baeza (Toluca)
The Diablos midfielder has not played a single minute. In fact, against Argentina Y Uruguay was as a substitute, but before Bolivia Y Paraguay he did not even jump to the bench.
Antony silva (Puebla)
The goalkeeper of Puebla he maintains his good work under the three suits and has played absolutely everything with positive results for him and for the team.
Richard Sanchez (America)
Richard He has played in this Copa América two of three games played and in both he entered on an exchange.
They beat 3-1 to Bolivia with Richard titular for 45 minutes; they lost 1-0 against Argentina, match in which he entered the exchange until 82 ‘, and they won 0-2 against Chili, when he remained on the bench.
Carlos Gonzalez (Tigers)
The Tigres striker earned a place in the team, has played all three group stage matches and against chili He started for the first time in the competition, although he still cannot collaborate directly with goals or assists.
Angel Mena (Lion)
The Fiera forward has played all three games with the Ecuadorian team; However, only in the first vs Colombia did he start, now it is the first change of Ricardo Gareca on offense.
Felix torres (Santos Laguna)
Santos defender has been a substitute in Ecuador’s first three games in this America Cup, in which they accumulate a 1-0 defeat against Colombia and two draws 2-2 vs Venezuela Y Peru.
Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna)
The most outstanding player of this America Cup coming from Liga MX can be Ayrton Preciado, who already accumulates two goals in the tournament, scored against Venezuela and Peru, in addition to being the undisputed starter.
Michael Estrada (Toluca)
Estrada has played two games with Ecuador in this America’s Cup. Headline in defeat vs Colombia and 26 minutes against Peru, still without goal or assistance.
Fidel Martinez (Tijuana)
He started the Copa América as a starter against Colombia, but in the next two games he only played a couple of final minutes.
Camilo Vargas (Atlas)
The red-black goalkeeper is below David ospina and remained as a substitute during the four group stage matches, in which Colombia reaped a 1-0 victory against Ecuador, a 0-0 draw vs Venezuela and two defeats 2-1 vs Peru Y Brazil.
Stefan medina (Monterrey)
The right-handed side of Rayados only saw minutes against Peru, but that was enough for him to start and play the 81 minutes. Then he returned to the substitute bench.
William Tesillo (Lion)
The most constant element was Tesillo, who had to relieve his former partner Yairo Moreno for an injury on the first date against Ecuador.
From there he was the undisputed starter as a left back in the following games vs Venezuela, Peru and Brazil.
Yairo Moreno (Pachuca)
He started the tournament as a starter, but an unfortunate muscle injury made him abandon the first date at halftime. Since then it has been a casualty for Colombia.
Oscar Murillo (Pachuca)
The Pachuca defender also started as a starter and played 82 minutes against Ecuador; However, he left due to an annoyance at minute 82 ‘and since then has not returned to starting 11, surpassed by Davinson Sanchez in the rest of the group stage.
