Joaquin Jary | Jun 25, 2021 Franco Formoso | Jun 24, 2021 Miguel A. Sanchez | Jun 22, 2021 Jose Benitez | Jun 22, 2021

He has played the first three days from the start, but has not scored or assisted on any occasion. Accumulate a 3-0 defeat against Brazil, a 0-0 draw against Colombia and another 2-2 draw against Ecuador.

Fernando Gorriarán (Santos Laguna)

An almost identical is the one that lives Fernando Gorriarán, who only played against Argentina on date 1, when he entered change at minute 84; However, in the following two days against chili Y Bolivia, the Uruguayan did not enter the call.

He was not called up in the 4-0 win of Brazil, but later they defeated 2-1 to Colombia and against Ecuador they equaled two goals.

Anderson Santamaria (Atlas)

The central Atlas has been a bank in the three commitments accumulated by his national team.

Yoshimar Yotún (Blue Cross)

Like Anderson, Yoshimar He has also been a substitute in the three matches of his team so far.

Jean Meneses (Lion)

One of the most constant in the summer joust is Jean Meneses, who was a starter in the first two games and then entered the exchange in the next two.

He has not collaborated with a goal or assistance, but his performances have been outstanding, both at the ends and on the inside or second end.

Claudio Baeza (Toluca)

The Diablos midfielder has not played a single minute. In fact, against Argentina Y Uruguay was as a substitute, but before Bolivia Y Paraguay he did not even jump to the bench.

Richard Sanchez (America)

Richard He has played in this Copa América two of three games played and in both he entered on an exchange.

They beat 3-1 to Bolivia with Richard titular for 45 minutes; they lost 1-0 against Argentina, match in which he entered the exchange until 82 ‘, and they won 0-2 against Chili, when he remained on the bench.

Carlos Gonzalez (Tigers)

The Tigres striker earned a place in the team, has played all three group stage matches and against chili He started for the first time in the competition, although he still cannot collaborate directly with goals or assists.

Felix torres (Santos Laguna)

Santos defender has been a substitute in Ecuador’s first three games in this America Cup, in which they accumulate a 1-0 defeat against Colombia and two draws 2-2 vs Venezuela Y Peru.

Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna)

The most outstanding player of this America Cup coming from Liga MX can be Ayrton Preciado, who already accumulates two goals in the tournament, scored against Venezuela and Peru, in addition to being the undisputed starter.

Michael Estrada (Toluca)

Estrada has played two games with Ecuador in this America’s Cup. Headline in defeat vs Colombia and 26 minutes against Peru, still without goal or assistance.

Fidel Martinez (Tijuana)

He started the Copa América as a starter against Colombia, but in the next two games he only played a couple of final minutes.

Stefan medina (Monterrey)

The right-handed side of Rayados only saw minutes against Peru, but that was enough for him to start and play the 81 minutes. Then he returned to the substitute bench.

William Tesillo (Lion)

The most constant element was Tesillo, who had to relieve his former partner Yairo Moreno for an injury on the first date against Ecuador.

From there he was the undisputed starter as a left back in the following games vs Venezuela, Peru and Brazil.

Yairo Moreno (Pachuca)

He started the tournament as a starter, but an unfortunate muscle injury made him abandon the first date at halftime. Since then it has been a casualty for Colombia.

Oscar Murillo (Pachuca)

The Pachuca defender also started as a starter and played 82 minutes against Ecuador; However, he left due to an annoyance at minute 82 ‘and since then has not returned to starting 11, surpassed by Davinson Sanchez in the rest of the group stage.