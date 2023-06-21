When a season ends, the players are looking forward to going on vacation, but in today’s football, before enjoying their reward, they must go to the last national team stop. Today at 90min we wanted to analyze how the Barça players have fared in this break before the holidays:
We can confirm that the German goalkeeper’s season has been much more reliable with Barcelona than in the German goal.
In the two games he has played with his team, Ter Stegen has conceded three goals, while his team has not scored any
His coach gave him every minute in the Ivorians’ defeat against Zambia. Kessié is one of those who comes out worse off from the break.
The Blaugrana defender comes from completing an extraordinary season. With his team he played every minute of the win against Northern Ireland and the draw against Slovenia.
More news about FC Barcelona
Surely they are the ones who have come out better off. Gavi started both in the semifinals and in the final of the UEFA Nations League, while Ansu Fati came on as a substitute in both games, but it must be recognized that in the second of them he acted as a true revulsion.
The Frenchmen have had a good performance. Koundé played all 90 minutes in France’s victory over Greece, while Dembélé played 24 minutes of the match against Gibraltar and 13 of the game against the Greeks.
Two defeats for Frenkie de Jong in his international break. They were unable to overcome Croatia in the Nations League semi-final, nor Italy in the match for third and fourth place. They conceded seven goals in two games.
Victory for his team in the friendly against Germany and Robert’s goal in the defeat against Moldova in the qualifying match for Euro 2024. Bittersweet taste for the former Bayern.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Barcelona #players #fared #teams #Gavi #Ter #Stegen #Jong
Leave a Reply