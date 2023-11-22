The recent international international break has provided a wide spectrum of experiences for the FC Barcelona players, marked by moments of brilliance and, unfortunately, a serious injury. One of the most worrying headlines was the injury suffered by the promising midfielder Gavi during the confrontation between Spain and Georgia. The young Barça talent suffered a torn cruciate ligament with damage to the meniscus, which projects a recovery of around nine months.
On the other hand, the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski He stood out with the Polish team by participating in two games, totaling 90 and 60 minutes respectively. Furthermore, he left his mark by scoring a masterful headed goal. These performances not only consolidate his status as one of the best forwards in the world, but also provide confidence to FC Barcelona in the face of future challenges.
In the Spanish national team scenario, apart from Gavi’s injury, Ferran Torres He showed his quality by playing around 80 minutes in the matches against Georgia and Cyprus. The winger also left his mark on the net by scoring a goal. However, the focus is on Gavi’s untimely injury and how the team and FC Barcelona will address his absence in the coming months.
Another player who has enjoyed regular participation with the Spanish team is the young attacker Lamine Yamal, who participated in both matches like Ferran Torres, and just like the Valencia youth player, scored a goal with the red. This international break provides Yamal with valuable international experience and could be an indicator of his growing role in both his national team and FC Barcelona.
The experienced defender Iñigo Martínez He had a mixed participation, completing the 90 minutes against Georgia but not seeing action in the match against Cyprus. His role in defense remains crucial, and the rest can be beneficial to stay in good physical shape for future challenges with Barcelona.
On the international stage, the Brazilian winger Raphinha He had significant minutes of play, playing 82 and 72 minutes in the matches against Colombia and Argentina, although both ended in defeats for the Brazilian team. The German midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan He started both of Germany’s games, which culminated in losses against Turkey and Austria. Meanwhile, Ter Stegen He had to abandon the German squad due to back problems, which will be a reason for monitoring by the FC Barcelona medical team.
In defense, the solid performance of the Uruguayan Ronald Araujo It is a positive note for FC Barcelona. Araujo played 90 minutes in both matches with the Uruguayan team, scoring a goal and keeping a clean sheet in both matches, one against Argentina and the other against Bolivia.
In defense, the French defender Jules Koundé He participated in the second match where the French tied with Greece, playing 64 minutes. The danish Andreas Christensen He had an outstanding performance, playing all 90 minutes in both matches in which Denmark participated during the international break.
In the Portuguese team, the two FC Barcelona players had outstanding participations. The right side João Cancelo He played in both games, scoring a goal and standing out on the defensive line. On the other hand, Joao Felix He had a goal disallowed in one of the matches.
