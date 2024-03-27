Once this interesting national team break is over, it is time to take stock of the performance of the FC Barcelona players who have been called up by their national teams. The Barça team is one of the teams that has contributed the most players to the national team break, with a total of ten, and fortunately it seems that they all return without physical problems to face this decisive stretch of the season.
Next, we analyze the performance of the FC Barcelona players called up by their national teams:
The two players have been starters in both matches that the German team has played, in which they have beaten France by a result of 0-2, and the Netherlands National Team by 2-1. The German team has shown a great level, and both the goalkeeper and the midfielder return in a great state of mind to return to the domestic competition.
The winger has started in the two matches that the “canarinha” team has played. In the first against England, they ended up beating the English by the minimum. In the second duel, they played a great soccer match against the Spanish National Team, with a final result of 3-3. However, the FC Barcelona player has not shown his best level, and much more was expected from his participation in this national team break.
Two players who are not yet of legal age and who are already called up with the senior team. For his part, Lamine Yamal had already been called up on other occasions, and the truth is that his participation has been very outstanding, especially in the second game against Brazil, where he played a phenomenal game and left signs of enormous quality of it. As for Cubarsí, it was the young Spanish centre-back's first call-up, and he has barely played the last minutes of both matches coming off the bench, but he is expected to be very important for the future of the Spanish team.
The central defender started in the first match against Germany in which they were defeated 0-2. In the second game, he started on the bench but had to enter the field a few minutes later due to Clauss' injury. Always positioned on the right side, his contribution has been in line with what the Frenchman usually is, good in defense in general and with little participation in attack.
One of the happiest returning from this national team break, after qualifying the Polish team for Euro 2024, in an agonizing penalty shootout against Wales. Previously, they had defeated Estonia 5-1 to advance to this final of the qualifying round. Lewandowski has not scored, but his contribution has been key so that his team can be in the next tournament that will be held between the months of June and July.
Neither of them played in the first match in which the Portuguese team beat Sweden with authority, with a result of 5-2. However, both were starters in the second game, in which they were defeated by Slovenia, so we could say that this national team break has not gone as expected.
The FC Barcelona centre-back was called up for the two friendly matches, although he did not play any minutes. His team tied in the first duel against the Euskadi National Team, and was later defeated against the Ivory Coast by a 2-1 result.
