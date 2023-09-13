Atlético de Madrid, one of the most prominent teams in La Liga, is proud to have great international representation in several national teams. These have been the performances of the players who have left for their international commitments:
César Azpilicueta has traveled with the national team but has not had a single minute from Luis de la Fuente, it has been Carvajal who has occupied the right back. For his part, Morata had a debut against Georgia of 10 with a hat trick included and a good game against Cyprus.
Antoine Griezmann, an Atlético legend, is a key element in the French attack. The French team revolves around the rhythm set by ”El Greco”. He has played the 90 minutes of the two games he has played and scored a goal. They have been good for him to continue picking up his pace.
Goalkeeper Jan Oblak has played both full matches with his national team and has kept a clean sheet in one of them.
Stefan Savic has been one of Atlético de Madrid’s best players in this national team break: two games, two goals and all possible minutes played. Both of his meetings have been spectacular.
In Argentina, the footballer who has had the fewest minutes has been Ángel Correa. Nahuel and De Paul have been at the forefront of the Albiceleste’s two victories. Completing almost all the available minutes of play.
Caglar Soyuncu has played one full match and half of the other, and in both matches he has received a yellow card. The break has helped him continue gaining the rhythm of competition.
