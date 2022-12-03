The first phase of this World Cup is over, the group phase that gives rise to the knockout rounds of this prestigious competition. There are 16 teams that are getting closer to reaching the goal, there are also many teams that will return to their country empty-handed after failing to pass this first cut.
How will the Atlético de Madrid players have fared in the group stage of Qatar 2022?
The Uruguayan team has not qualified for the round of 16. Despite beating Ghana on matchday three, Korea’s win over Portugal knocked them out of the next round. Giménez, was a starter in all three games.
Morata, Koke and Marcos Llorente are the Atlético de Madrid players who are representing Spain in this World Cup. The Spaniards, although sowing more doubts than certainties so far, have managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup. Koke has had opportunities although Marcos Llorente has not yet made his debut in Qatar. Morata has three goals despite having only started in the last match against Japan.
They have not been as lucky as some of their peers. Witsel and Carrasco have been eliminated at the first exchange of the World Cup, after the Belgians star in a World Cup that leaves much to be desired.
Antoine Griezmann’s team has managed to qualify as first in the group to the round of 16 of this prestigious championship. They will face each other in this round against Poland. Griezmann has been the protagonist of one of the controversies of this World Cup over the goal that the referee disallowed in the match against Tunisia.
There were many doubts with the Argentine team after the defeat in the debut against Saudi Arabia but finally the colchoneros, Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina will be in the round of 16.
The Croatian team has also qualified for the next round, although the Atlético de Madrid player, Ivo Grbic, has not played a single minute. He is the substitute goalkeeper for the Croatian national team.
João Félix is having an outstanding performance in this World Cup… or at least he shines and plays more than at his club, and he scored on the first matchday against Ghana. The Portuguese team is classified for the round of 16 and I am sure that O Menino will start again.
