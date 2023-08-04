How have Millionaires fared against clubs in Spain throughout history?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.
The albiazul team will play against the Zaragoza team from Spain.
The current champion of Colombia, Millonaries FC, It will appear again internationally when it is measured this Thursday at 2:30 in the afternoon against Zaragoza of Spain.
After being crowned locally, the ‘albiazul’ was invited to two friendly tournaments, one in USA and the other in Spain; in the first match, he defeated Crystal Palace with a brace from Leonardo Castro.
Matches of Millionaires against Spanish clubs
The Bogotá team has seven wins, seven draws and six losses.
He has emerged victorious against Spanish clubs against Real Madrid in 1952, when he won 4-2 for the Golden Wedding Championship. But this has not been the only time and after this victory he was able to overcome the team on two more occasions; one with a score of 2-1 and another whose result was 2-0.
On the other hand, they beat Espanyol three times, with scores 6-0, 4-0 and 3-0 and finally, according to WinSports, they defeated Real Valladolid by winning 4-1 in 1981.
As for defeats, the first loss was against Las Palmas in 1952, losing 2-3, and in 1962, Barcelona defeated them 2-0.
Another defeat came in 1976, when Deportivo La Coruña beat them 2-3 and in 1981 Valencia won with a score of 3-1.Finally, one of the most remembered defeats is when in 2012 the Embajador team played against Atlético de Madrid, losing 8 goals to 0.
