Tensions have risen significantly in bilateral relations between Canada and India, at a time when the Asian country was already unhappy with Canadian authorities for failing to repress Sikh protesters seeking their own independent territory in India. This after the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a leader of the Sikh community and separatist activist from Punjab in India. This is a review of the most important points to understand the situation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that there was “credible” information linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia last June.

This announcement marks a significant deterioration in bilateral relations between both countries at a time when India is already unhappy that Canadian authorities are not taking strong action against Sikh protesters who want their own independent territory.

On Tuesday, an Indian government spokesperson called the accusations “absurd and motivated” and added that “the Canadian Prime Minister made similar accusations to our president, which were completely rejected.”

Canadian authorities also claimed to have expelled a “key diplomat” from India. The diplomat was the head of India’s foreign intelligence agency in Canada.

On June 18 this year, the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar shook the Sikh community in Canada. Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh citizen, was shot outside a temple in Surrey, British Columbia, in circumstances that remain unclear. However, behind his death lies a complex and controversial story involving his people’s fight for independence and accusations of links to terrorism.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45 years old at the time of his death, was noted as an advocate of Sikh independence and advocated the creation of Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation that would separate from the Indian state in Punjab. This separatist movement, which had its roots in the 1980s and 1990s, caused the deaths of thousands of people and left a deep scar on this region.

In 2016, Indian media reported that he was suspected of planning an attack in the Sikh state of Punjab and of training suspected terrorists in a small city southeast of Vancouver, where he lived in Canada. Nijjar denied these accusations, calling them “garbage.” Indian authorities searched for Nijjar for years and designated him a “terrorist” in July 2020.

To what extent has the crisis escalated?

In the midst of the growing diplomatic dispute between Canada and India there was a new murder of a Sikh separatist protester this Wednesday, September 20, Sukhdool Singh, in the city of Winnipeg, Canada. Singh, who had fled to Canada from Punjab in 2017, was shot 15 times in an incident that has sparked a series of controversial actions and statements between the two nations.

The situation has escalated rapidly with a series of measures taken by both countries. India suspended the issuance of new visas for Canadian citizens and asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country. The decision has been unusual as a blanket suspension of visas for a Western country by India marks a decline in its diplomatic relations.

Canada’s High Commissioner to India reported that some of its diplomats received threats on social media, leading to the decision to temporarily adjust the presence of its staff in the country. Indian authorities promised to provide security and support to foreign diplomats in response to these statements.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly later said that Ottawa had expelled an Indian diplomat, whom she described as the head of the Indian intelligence agency in the country, as a “consequence.”

India responded hours later by rejecting Trudeau’s accusations, accusing Canada of harboring terrorists and stating that its inaction against extremists had been a “long-standing” concern.

India’s stance towards the Sikh community and the Indian presence in Canada

Canada is home to one of the largest overseas communities of Indian origin, numbering approximately 1.4 million people out of a total Canadian population of 40 million. Of them, around 770,000 people declared Sikhism as their religion in the 2021 census. The country has the largest population of Sikhs outside their home state in Punjab.

India has made frequent complaints to the Canadian governments about the activities of active Sikh sections among the Indian diaspora who it claims are trying to revive the insurgency.

In June, India’s foreign minister criticized Canada for allowing a float in a parade depicting the assassination of then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 by her bodyguards, perceived as glorifying violence by separatists. .

In 2018, Trudeau assured India that Canada would not support anyone trying to revive a separatist movement in India, but he has repeatedly said he respects protesters’ rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

What does this mean for Canada-India relations?

The two countries, which earlier this year said they could agree on the contours of a trade deal by the end of 2023, have frozen talks on the treaty. Canada gave few details, while India cited “certain political developments.”

India is Canada’s 10th largest trading partner and plans for a deal have been underway for more than a decade. However, in 2022, bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to just $13.7 billion out of a total of $15.2 billion in all Canadian trade, according to the website. Statistics Canada.

What makes this conflict particularly notable is the lack of public support from Canada’s allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, all members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance. Although these countries have expressed concern and urged full investigations, none have publicly backed Canada’s allegations against India.

At a time when the United States and other allies are seeking to strengthen ties with India as a counterweight to China’s growing influence, confrontation with India may not be in their strategic interest.

India, with its rapidly growing economy and growing influence in world affairs, has emerged as a key global player. This makes it difficult for Canada’s allies, who are also important partners of India, to publicly condemn India.

Pending a resolution for both nations, Canada is a major investor in India and has a large Indian diaspora in its territory. Which has questioned the international community regarding who led the investigation into this murder.

With Reuters, EFE, AP and local media