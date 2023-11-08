América has in its hands to be champion of the Liga MX this winter and thus end a drought of almost 6 years without winning the local tournament title. The present of the eagles is plausible, but the future of the club is promising, since the owner of the Coapa nest, Emilio Azcárraga, has every intention of once again making his club the most powerful not only in Mexico, but in all of Mexico. CONCACAF.
Emilio wants to put América in the international spotlight before and during the 2026 World Cup as the most powerful and benchmark club in all of CONCACAF, which is why he wants to form an elite squad even with the arrival of some world superstar. Furthermore, the powerful businessman wants to relate his team with the most powerful institutions on the planet, one of them Manchester City through City Football Group, as reported from Record Diary.
It is a fact that City Football Group, the most powerful football consortium in the world, and América have reached an agreement through which those from Coapa will be able to access the work model of the company that runs Manchester City, learn about its innovations in medicine sports, its formulas to improve player performance, business models, as well as sports benefits, such as access to its player file within the market. This is the first step for the team from the capital of Mexico to seek the globalization of the club on an economic and sporting level.
