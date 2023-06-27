Brazil passed over Spain with Marta (who was awarded the Ballon d’Or five times in a row) and in the last match depending on themselves, they lost 2-1 against South Korea.

After the poor results in the World Cup, the 23 players called up requested the resignation of Ignacio Quereda through a statement due to the poor planning of the concentration and the trip to Canada, the methodology used with the group, the lack of friendly matches and the scarce analysis of the rivals made by the coach himself.