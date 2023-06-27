The Spanish women’s soccer team has not had the best of luck when it has played World Cups. In this summer of 2023, its third Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20, (the other two were in 2015 and 2019). That is why today from 90min we bring you a summary of how Spain has fared every time they have played this tournament.
The debut of the Spanish women’s team in a World Cup took place in 2015, and the harsh reality is that the sensations were not the best. Spain was framed in Group E, with Costa Rica, Brazil and South Korea as rivals, well they only managed to get one point out of 9 available and it was in the first game against Costa Rica.
Brazil passed over Spain with Marta (who was awarded the Ballon d’Or five times in a row) and in the last match depending on themselves, they lost 2-1 against South Korea.
After the poor results in the World Cup, the 23 players called up requested the resignation of Ignacio Quereda through a statement due to the poor planning of the concentration and the trip to Canada, the methodology used with the group, the lack of friendly matches and the scarce analysis of the rivals made by the coach himself.
On this occasion, the Spanish Group was made up of South Africa, Germany and China and luckily, the result was better than in 2015, as they passed the group stage and reached the round of 16 after adding 4 points. In the round of 16, the United States was a tough rival and Rapione with two goals from 11 meters sent Spain home. Will they get past the round of 16 this year?
