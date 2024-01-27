Yesterday Jürgen Klopp announced his departure from the team at the end of the season through a video uploaded by Liverpool to their social networks. The coach arrived in 2015, and after returning the English team to the top, he explained in the statement the difficulties of training day by day, and that after so many years, he is beginning to notice the physical wear and tear, which is why which will require a time of disconnection to rest and, who knows, return in the future with more desire than ever, yes, it will not be to the Premier League, to which he has acknowledged that he would not return given his unconditional love for the reds.
Since he arrived, Klopp has revolutionized the team, giving it its own identity, and the possibility of competing with the greatest, something that had been lost in the seasons prior to his arrival. Along with the work of the German coach, there has also been an evolution in the team's squad, with the arrival of top-level players in European football.
When Klopp arrived at the team, the squad alternated quality players with some who possibly did not have the level to compete at the highest level. The team was competing in the Europa League, and had no chance of fighting for the Premier League title.
The main problem had to do with defensive solidity, given that the team had players with enough technique to make a difference up front, such as Coutinho or Firmino, but in defense it could not find the figures that would give it the balance it needed. , with players like Sakho or Louvren, or Mignolet in goal, who did not provide the level that an entity like Liverpool required.
However, 2016 would be the beginning of the change, and the arrival of Mané from Southampton took place, and a year later, Salah joined the team to complete a dream attacking trident, along with Firmino at the point of attack. . Finally, in 2018, the arrivals of Alisson in goal and Van Djik in the defensive zone represented a turning point in the squad, since it was finally possible to bring in those players who could give a leap in quality to the team. and indeed it was.
In that year the team reached the final of the Champions League, almost winning the title after many years. This would be the trigger for a great team of the German coach at the head of the redslifting all possible titles over the years, and developing a superlative and feared level in Europe for a long period of time.
Currently, Liverpool presents a squad with players of a high level in all positions, nothing like the one the German coach found in 2015. The coach's work has been formidable, and the team has performed a high level, with tremendous evolution over the years.
Liverpool aspires this season to win the Premier League, the Europa League, and the two domestic cups, because Klopp still has options to leave the team through the big door, after a formidable effort over all these years.
