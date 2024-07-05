The babies, toddlers and preschoolers of the pandemic are now school-aged, and the effect on them is becoming increasingly clear: Many are showing signs of academic and developmental delay.

Interviews with more than two dozen teachers, pediatricians and early childhood experts painted a picture of a generation less likely to have age-appropriate skills — being able to hold a pencil, communicate their needs, identify shapes and letters, manage their emotions or solve problems with peers.

A variety of scientific evidence has also shown that the pandemic appears to have affected the early development of some children. Boys were more affected than girls, the studies found.

“I definitely think that children born then have had developmental challenges compared to previous years,” said Jaime Peterson, a pediatrician at Oregon Health and Science University who studies kindergarten readiness. “We asked them to wear masks, not see adults or play with children. We really cut off those interactions.”

The pandemic’s effect on older children — who were home during school closures and lost ground in math and reading — has been well documented. But the effect on younger children is somewhat surprising: They were not in formal school when the pandemic began and were at an age when children still spend a lot of time at home.

However, the early years are the most critical for brain development.

Researchers said several aspects of the pandemic affected young children: parental stress, less exposure to people, less preschool attendance, more time in front of screens and less time playing.

But because their brains are developing so rapidly, they are also well positioned to catch up, experts said.

Brook Allen of Martin, Tennessee, has been teaching kindergarten for 11 years. This year, for the first time, she said, several students could barely talk, several were still in diapers and several didn’t have the fine motor skills to hold a pencil.

Students aren’t engaging in imaginative play or seeking out other children like they once did, said Michaela Frederick, a preschool teacher for children with learning delays in Sharon, Tennessee.

One big change Lissa O’Rourke has noticed among her preschoolers in St. Augustine, Florida, has been their inability to regulate emotions: “They would knock over chairs, throw things, hit their peers and teachers.”

Data from schools underscores what early childhood professionals have noticed.

Children who have just completed second grade, who were just 3 or 4 years old when the pandemic began, continue to lag behind children of the same age before the pandemic, particularly in math, Curriculum Associates reports. Its analysis examined test data from about 4 million children.

Data from Cincinnati Public Schools in Ohio is another example: Only 28 percent of kindergartners started this school year prepared, down from 36 percent before the pandemic, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital reports. One explanation for toddlers’ struggles, child development experts say, is parental stress during the pandemic.

A baby who is exposed to more stress will show more activation on brain scans in “the parts of that baby’s brain that focus on fear and aggression,” said Rahil D. Briggs, a child psychologist at Zero to Three, a nonprofit focused on early childhood. That leaves less energy for the parts of the brain focused on language, exploration and learning, she said.

During lockdowns, children also spent less time listening to adult interactions that exposed them to language.

In many U.S. states, kindergarten attendance is still below pre-pandemic levels. Survey data suggests that low-income families have not returned at the same rate as higher-income families.

Screen time also increased during the pandemic. Many teachers and early childhood experts believe this affected children’s attention spans and fine motor skills.

Heidi Tringali, a pediatric occupational therapist in Charlotte, North Carolina, sees many more families with children who don’t fit typical diagnoses.

She’s seeing “visual issues, core strength, social skills, attention — all the deficits,” she said. “You really see the difference of them not going outside to play.”

It’s too early to know whether young children will experience long-term effects, but researchers say there are reasons to be optimistic.

“It’s absolutely possible to catch up if we catch things early,” said Dani Dumitriu, a pediatrician and neuroscientist at Columbia University in New York.

She and others said being young during the pandemic may also have had benefits, such as greater resilience and more time with family.

Sarrah Hovis, a preschool teacher in Roseville, Michigan, has seen many of the effects of the pandemic in her classroom, but she has also seen great progress. By the end of this school year, some students were counting to 100 and even adding and subtracting.

“If children come to school, they do learn,” he said.