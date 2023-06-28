The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Argentina, soccer fans are also eager to see their national team, which will participate in the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, of the July 20 to August 20, 2023.
For those who are not so familiar with this event and especially with the previous participations of the “Albiceleste” team, below we will review everything you need to know on this subject.
How has the Argentine women’s team done historically in the World Cups?
This is the ninth edition of the World Cup and the selection will compete for the fourth time in its history. The fact is that in none of the above could he win a match.
His first participation was in United States 2003: then he performed in China 2007 and the last one was in France 2019.
On the first two occasions, they were defeated in the three matches they played.
In 2019, instead, drew two matches in the group stage (0-0 vs. Japan, 3-3 vs. Scotland) and lost the rest (0-1 vs. England), finishing in 18th place.
What is the group of the Argentine national team and who will it debut against?
The Albiceleste was placed in Group G, along with the teams of Sweden, South Africa and Italy. The first commitment of the Albiceleste will be on July 24 against Italy, at 3 in the morning Argentine time. Then the South Africans will come, and finally the Swedes.
