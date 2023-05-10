The first of these was in the 2015/16 season, when they tied the first leg 0-0 and the second leg was 1-0 for Real Madrid. The second time he has achieved it was last season. After the exciting 4-3 defeat in the first leg at the Etihad, Real Madrid turned the tie around in the final minutes, winning the second leg 3-1.

The other semifinal that went 1-1 in the second leg is against Chelsea in the 2020/21 season. In this case, the second leg was also played away from Madrid and goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount eliminated the whites.

Final Madrid-City 1-1. Madrid only survived two European Cup semifinals without winning the first leg, but both were against City:

2016 (0-0 in Manchester and 1-0 in Madrid)

