Real Madrid and Manchester City gave the spectators a match that will mark an era. A very even match in which both teams had options to win and lose. In the end, a great goal for each team leaves the tie open for the second leg at the Etihad. In principle, with a 1-1 in the first leg, the chances of either team going through would be close to 50%, but the statistics do not always follow logic.
How many semifinals has Real Madrid gone through without winning the first leg?
The data is not very encouraging for whites in this regard. He has only won two Champions League semifinals after failing to win the first game, although the two times he has done so have been against Manchester City.
The first of these was in the 2015/16 season, when they tied the first leg 0-0 and the second leg was 1-0 for Real Madrid. The second time he has achieved it was last season. After the exciting 4-3 defeat in the first leg at the Etihad, Real Madrid turned the tie around in the final minutes, winning the second leg 3-1.
And what happened when the first leg was tied 1-1?
The real Madrid they have never won a Champions League semifinal after drawing 1-1 in the first leg. In the 1988/89 season they drew at the Santiago Bernabéu against AC Milan and the return was a recital for the Italian team. 5-0 was the result at the San Siro, with a goal from Ancelotti included.
The other semifinal that went 1-1 in the second leg is against Chelsea in the 2020/21 season. In this case, the second leg was also played away from Madrid and goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount eliminated the whites.
How many Champions League semifinals has Real Madrid played?
The data of the semifinals played by Real Madrid in the highest European competition is overwhelming. Up to 32 times it has qualified for this knockout round, which, taking into account that 53 editions of this competition have been played, are the 60% of the semifinals in history.
17 times they have passed to the final, a little more than one every two semifinals played. Of these, he has lost only 3.
