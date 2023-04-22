With the victory of Club de Fútbol Monterrey on matchday 16 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Monterrey team secured the general leadership of the contest, thus for the fifth time in its history it is the leader in a tournament.
For this reason, we recap how the Sultana del Norte team has fared when it is the best during the regular season, as it has been in Mexico 1986, Bicentennial 2010, Clausura 2016, Apertura 2017 and now in Closing 2023.
In the 1986 Mexico tournament it was the first time that the Pandilla was the general leader of the classification and, in addition, they were crowned with their first championship, advanced to the quarterfinals to defeat Atlante, in the semifinals they did the same with Chivas and in the In the final they beat Tampico Madero on aggregate 3-2.
In the 2010 Bicentennial they were again leaders with 36 points in a tournament after many years, however, this time they did not have the same fortune as the first time and they were eliminated in the quarterfinals against Pachuca in a 1-3 aggregate.
In the 2016 Clausura they were leaders again with 37 points and were the favorites for the title where they could be crowned in their new home. In the quarterfinals they eliminated Tigres UANL 4-3 on aggregate; 4-3 in the semifinals against América, but in the grand final they lost to Pachuca 1-2 on aggregate.
A year and a half later, the Albiazul team added 37 again in the regular phase to stay in the lead, but again they could not be crowned and this time it was even more painful, because although they eliminated Atlas 6-2 on aggregate; In the semifinals they knocked out Morelia 5-0 and finally, in the grand final they were defeated by their staunch rival, Tigres UANL 2-3 and worst of all for them is that they did it by lifting the title at home.
In the absence of a day of the regular phase, the whole of the Gang secured the general leadership with 37 points, so it is not yet known how they will end.
