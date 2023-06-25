After his resounding failure in the Concacaf Nations League and the dismissal of Diego Cocca in the technical direction, the Mexico national team will begin his adventure in the 2023 Gold Cup under the orders of Jaime Lozano as interim coach.
the aztec combo will make its presentation in the CONCACAF competition against Honduras and will seek to continue with his positive mark at the beginning of his participation in said tournament. Mexico is in Group B along with Qatar, Haiti and Honduras, it will be this Sunday June 25 when they make their debut against the catrachos at the NRG Stadium.
The Tricolor comes from being runner-up in the last edition when the United States beat them in the final with an alternative team and will try to add their 12th trophy of the competition.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Throughout history, the Gold Cup has had 25 editions and the Tricolor has participated in 23 of them (it did not participate in 1985 and 1989). In its 23 presentation matches, the Mexican team has recorded 18 wins, three draws and only two losses.
The defeats were in the 2005 and 2013 editions against South Africa and Panama, respectively, and both games were lost by a score of 2-1. In this 2023 edition it will be the first time he debuted against Honduras.
#Mexico #fared #Gold #Cup #debuts
Leave a Reply