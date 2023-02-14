In a few hours it will be a week since the launch of Metroid Prime Remastered. In this way, multiple reviews are already available, both from critics and from fans, positioning this remastering within the top 100 of the best rated games in the history of Metacritic.

At the moment, Metroid Prime Remastered It has a rating of 95 from critics., while fans have given it a 9.0. In the general framework, this remastering ranks number 55 among the best 100 games in Metacriticahead of titles like Halo 2, and behind red dead redemption.

Now, how does the remaster compare to the original work? Metroid Prime GameCube has a rating of 97 from critics.and 8.9 by the fans, thus positioning itself as the 19th best game in Metacriticbehind of GTA Vbut ahead of GTA III and Super Mario Odyssey.

It’s interesting that the critical reception is higher for the original, but fans are happier with the remaster. Similarly, Metroid Prime remains the highest rated game in the seriesgiven that Metroid Dread It has an 88 on this site. We can only wait and see how Metroid Prime 4 will fare.

Editor’s Note:

Metroid Prime Remastered It’s a great game, and regardless of whether it’s two notches below the original version, the remastering work and how accessible it is today makes it the definitive version of the Retro Studios title.

